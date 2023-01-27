Watch live: Tyre Nichols’ family hold press conference ahead of bodycam video release

The family of Tyre Nichols are holding a press conference to react to charges against the police officers involved in his death.

Five police officers were charged with the murder of the 29-year-old after he died from his injuries in hospital in the days following an arrest.

Mr Nichols was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop, after which his mother described his body as being "beaten to a pulp."

Officials in Memphis are expected to release the bodycam footage showing the arrest later today, January 27.

The police chief has warned that the video will show how the officers showed a “disregard for basic human rights.”

Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN that she was "outraged" by the bodycam footage, and warned it is worse than Rodney King footage.

She said it was the "same if not worse" than the Rodney King arrest bodycam.

