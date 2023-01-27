ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital moving forward with construction

By Kim O'Brien Root, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg held a beam signing ceremony Thursday to mark a milestone in the construction progress for its new medical office building.

The nearly 68,000-square-foot building is scheduled to open in spring 2024 and is designed to care for patients across a wide range of specialty care needs, including orthopedics, physical therapy, internal medicine and women’s health. It will have more than 30 medical and surgical specialists supported by more than 125 ancillary and support team members.

On Thursday, hospital employees and community members got a chance to sign a 33-foot long structural beam before it was placed on the northeast corner of the building.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our project team and leadership throughout our health system which has brought us to this milestone,” Adria Vanhoozier, president of Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, said in a statement. “It is our hope that the new MOB will inspire and empower those from around our community to achieve their best health.”

Sally Ryan, vice president and chief operating officer for Riverside Medical Group, said the new state-of-the-art facility will “further streamline the health care journey for our patients.”

Construction began in August on the facility , which will be adjacent to the hospital on Commonwealth Avenue. The hospital was built in 2013.

Kim O’Brien Root, kimberly.root@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Bay Journal

Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul

Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk director of planning and community development named

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W. Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Short Pump Town Center | Shopping mall in Richmond, Virginia

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Richmond, and in this case we will talk about the shopping center, Short Pump Town Center, a large outdoor space, where you will enjoy the climate and the calm atmosphere of the town. In addition, you have at your fingertips a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Attorney Gregory Sandler filed the lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court last Monday on behalf of the estate of Randall Blevins, one of the six people killed in the November 22 shooting. A jury trial has been requested.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy