Webster, MA

Webster police, fire, EMS stand in final salute to K-9 Bandit

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
WEBSTER — In a solemn ceremony worthy of a local hero, the Webster police, fire and EMS departments, and the South Worcester County Communication Center, all gathered together Thursday to pay their final respects to Bandit — a police dog on the force since 2015 — at the Animal Hospital in Webster.

Bandit made his final walk as a patrol dog through two lines of officers, firefighters, EMTs and communications center personnel. An estimated 50 members of emergency services came out to honor the dog.

“As a department, we are forever indebted to K-9 Bandit for always answering the call and being there when we asked,” Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw said. “His devotion to duty was second to none, and he and Officer Suss were a pair that could not be matched.”

Leading the way on a leash held by his longtime fellow officer and dog handler Aaron Suss, Bandit was laid to rest.

Accompanying Suss and Bandit to the patrol dog’s final destination was Grafton Police Officer Joe Coggans, the department’s police dog handler.

Bandit, a 9-year-old German shepherd, had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Despite a courageous fight, the retired K-9 could not stave off the disease, and the difficult decision was made to end his suffering, Shaw said.

Not only was he a valiant crimefighter, Bandit was also a popular crowd-pleaser at police-sanctioned appearances and events.

“Bandit was great. He was great around the police officers and the public, as evident by his numerous demonstrations that he did. But, at the same time too, he was a very effective patrol dog,” Shaw said. “He could track down suspects and lost people, as well as evidence and articles. He could turn it on when he had to but have that personality where he could interact with the public.”

A stellar career

Bandit was deployed 279 times, 74 of those deployments resulted in arrests, where he was a key factor.

The police dog had found 16 articles of evidence. In 25 instances, noncompliant suspects gave up to Bandit. He did have two apprehensions where suspects were bitten; however, both bites were considered minor.

“As painful as this day was for all of us, and even more so for Officer Suss, we take some solace in that Bandit will be watching over us for the rest of our careers,” Shaw said. “Bandit, you will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

The Webster Police recognized the Webster Animal Hospital for its “unwavering assistance and support” of the Webster Police K-9 program over the past 15 years, as well as Coggans.

While the passing of Bandit marked a sad day for the Webster Police Department, Shaw said the support from the community has been "overwhelming" and "very much appreciated."

"I can't say enough about all the well-wishes that we have received in the last 24 hours," Shaw said.

Shaw said the Webster Police plans to continue with its police dog program.

