Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

By Dan Barker
 3 days ago

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh .

Martin, 38, from Fife , sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.

The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.

Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured at the Balmoral Bar in Edinburgh in 2009.

Ross Haggart, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s interim chief officer, said he and his colleagues were “devastated” at Mr Martin’s death.

“I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time,” he said.

“Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.”

At its height, 22 fire appliances were sent to the scene at Rose Street, with more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze, which was reported at about 11.30am.

Witnesses saw a soot-covered firefighter being helped from the building by colleagues.

In all, six emergency workers were taken to hospital, five firefighters and one police officer.

Two firefighters were treated for burns and a police officer and two firefighters for smoke inhalation and have since been discharged.

Superintendent David Robertson of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Comments / 23

Allyson PD
2d ago

Sending love and prayers to everyone involved. ♥️♥️🙏🙏 Thank you for serving your community.

Reply
11
Charlie Johnson
2d ago

Rest in peace, and thank you so much for your ultimate sacrifice and protecting the soul. My condolences to your family.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Man dies after being crushed by hydraulic urinal

A man has died after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal in London’s West End.Emergency services tried to save the man, who has not been named, but he died at the scene on Friday.Ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters were dispatched at 1.05pm and police were called five minutes later.The incident took place at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.The man was freed earlier on Friday but was pronounced dead soon after.A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was...
The Independent

MSP calls for ‘brave’ firefighter to be posthumously awarded George Cross

An Edinburgh MSP has called for the firefighter who died in the line of duty to be posthumously awarded the George Cross.Alex Cole-Hamilton, who represents Edinburgh Western at Holyrood, made the call for Barry Martin to be awarded the top honour in tribute to his bravery fighting the blaze at Edinburgh’s historic Jenners building.The MSP, who also leads the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the 38-year-old’s actions “went above and beyond the call of duty”.“They deserve the highest standard of civilian praise and recognition,” he said.“I will be making representations for Barry to be awarded the George Cross posthumously in honour...
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

No-one will be prosecuted after woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs in park

No-one will be prosecuted over a reported dog attack that left a woman dead in Surrey, police have said.A 28-year-old, who has not yet been named by police, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs when she was set upon. She was later pronounced dead at the scene in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, on 12 January.Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life. “I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries....
TheDailyBeast

6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report

Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Officers found girl's body in filthy condition

Police officers found a disabled 16-year-old girl's body in filthy conditions and the smell was the worst they'd experienced, a court has heard. Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida and a build-up of fluid in the brain, became morbidly obese and was bedridden in the months before her death. Her...
The Independent

Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake

A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Grieving father’s warning after teenage daughter dies from inhaling deodorant

A 14-year-old girl died after accidentally inhaling too much aerosol deodorant in her bedroom.Giorgia Green was found by her family at their Derbyshire home after she sprayed her blanket and wrapped herself in it. She had suffered a cardiac arrest.Her heartbroken parents want clearer product labelling to warn people of the potential dangers – but manufacturers say warnings are already “very clear”.Giorgia, who died in May last year, was described by her family as “a perfectly healthy fit child who has never been seriously ill”.Her father, Paul, told the BBC she was “in essence, a bundle of joy” who lived to...
AFP

At least 24 die in Peru bus accident: police

At least 24 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers, including an unknown number of Haitians, plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.  The number of Haitian migrants in Peru has been increasing, though the situation of those on the bus remains unclear.
