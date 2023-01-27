ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: From Boris’s ‘boosterism’ to Hunt’s ‘declinism’ (that’s code for ‘Brexit has failed’)

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tL4A_0kTgjfxS00

Perhaps because he was so clearly associated with the NHS for so long, Jeremy Hunt has something of the concerned house doctor about him.

He was one of our longer-serving health secretaries, and he loved the job so much he refused to move out of it when Theresa May tried to reshuffle him. He was an effective and respected member of the Heath Select Committee, and a voice of reason during the pandemic. Now, though, he has another patient on his hands – the post-Brexit economy; and at a time when Britain is once again being thought of as “the sick man of a Europe”.

The symptoms of the British disease are strikingly similar to those seen at its first onset in the 1970s, before the nation joined Europe: high inflation, a weak currency and public finances, struggling public services and labour unrest. Now, there is a recrudescence of the traditional sickness – and Mr Hunt is charged with keeping the patient’s hopes up.

Hence his remarks in his keynote speech about “declinism”. Alone in the highest echelons of the cabinet and his party, Hunt is prepared to venture – however guardedly – that Brexit has been a mistake (though, of necessity, he has to add that it was the “will of the British people”, and we have to therefore make the best, limit the damage and grab what few opportunities Brexit does offer up).

“Declinism” as he calls it, is a sort of coded acknowledgement for “Brexit has failed”.

So he sounded very much like he was addressing himself when he addressed his audience: “Just this month columnists from both left and the right have talked about an 'existential crisis', 'Britain teetering on the edge' and that 'all we can hope for…is that things don’t get worse'.

“I welcome the debate – but Chancellors, too, are allowed their say. And I say simply this: declinism about Britain is just wrong. It has always been wrong in the past – and it is wrong today”.

Perhaps, as he surveyed the carnage he inherited after the Kwarteng Budget, Hunt himself witnessed from his new post in the Treasury that Britain was indeed teetering on the edge . Indeed, he pretty much said as much as he dismantled his predecessor’s dash for growth .

In physician mode, Hunt is indicating to us that we’ve had a sort of economic heart attack, and things may get worse before they get better – “restraint” on public spending and pay, and no tax cuts. He was also, implicitly, renouncing not just the reckless Truss-Kwarteng gamble on tax cuts for growth, but also the senseless “boosterism” of Boris Johnson.

How right that is – and how much harm the twin Johnson doctrines of cakeism and boosterism have done to the country over the past few years. “Declinism” is where we are because Brexit has failed – and Johnson has failed – over the best part of a decade.

After a couple of terms as cheery pro-EU, pro-migration, liberal mayor of multicultural London, for reasons entirely down to personal political calculation, Johnson hitched his wagon to the Brexit cause – one he never really believed in – and certainly did not expect to win in the EU referendum.

In 2016 Johnson used all of his charm (it has faded now, but he once had star quality) and showmanship, and invited the British people to believe that they could enjoy all the benefits of EU membership without any of the costs.

His self-declared philosophy was that “when it comes to cake, I am very much in favour of having cake and eating it”. Presenting himself as a more respectable version of Nigel Farage, he promised the country that it would “prosper mightily” whatever happened. He almost seemed to believe in his own magical thinking. By the 2019 general election, the senseless “boosterism” had extended across every area of national life: “levelling up”, “building back better” – and of course we would “get Brexit done”.

A fine campaigner, Johnson was just about the worst person to put in charge of a complex international negotiation . The UK emerged with a botched, flawed Brexit treaty Johnson hadn’t read before he signed it, and was confident he could bluster his way to renegotiate once the problems – such as the Northern Ireland Protocol – inevitably emerged. Johnson was also a poor fit for the pandemic – as we now know only too well.

And so here we are, with businesses and farms fearing for the future. No matter how many times we chant “believe in Britain”, international investors aren’t investing. Hard-headed fund managers and transnational corporations were never impressed by Boris going around in a hi-viz jacket and a hard hat putting his thumbs up.

Yet, even as they have quietly tried to forget their bumptious former leader, neither Hunt – nor any Tory – dare even discuss whether Brexit has failed . So Hunt has invented this proxy – a phantom enemy of “declinism” – to attack people who say the British economy is doomed.

Everyone knows that the UK’s unique economic problem is Brexit. Last autumn the true believers in "Global Britain" were the Tory grassroots, for whom even Johnson – constrained by Sunak and tainted green by his eco-passions – wasn’t authentic enough. Under Truss, Britain tested the tenets of Brexit to destruction.

But even now a faction in the Tory party refuse to accept their defeat at the hands of reality. The Trussians have organised themselves into the Conservative Growth Group, and there is talk of Liz making an "intervention" in the tax debate. Meanwhile, Farage and the Tory-ultras moan about wanting “real” Brexit 2.0, leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (which has nothing to do with the EU), cutting migration even further, and scrapping the UK-EU free trade agreement, attempting instead to trade with the EU under WTO terms – the hardest of hard Brexits.

The mood is against the Brextremists, though . The British people are pragmatic, and they can see that Brexit isn’t working. It has not lived up to its promise. Grotesquely so: after Johnson cynically ousted Theresa May – whose fatal problem was her inability to believe that two and two could make five – Johnson’s insane optimism reached messianic proportions.

In a typical act of self-parody – for politics has always been a performance art and a game to him that he personally cannot lose – Johnson declared this on his first day as prime minister: “The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters – they are going to get it wrong again. The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts”.

Well, they didn’t. Britain did.

So this may not be the Brexit that about half the nation ever wanted, but it is the one Johnson negotiated, agreed, campaigned for and delivered. It is here. And now his party and the country is lumbered with it, and no one more so than the realist Hunt. Feel his pain.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak makes surprise intervention on Ukraine as anniversary of Russia war looms

Rishi Sunak has said that the “hearts of the British people” are with Ukraine in a surprise intervention on the war.The prime minister also paid tribute to the ongoing bravery of ordinary Ukrainians.With just weeks to go before the first anniversary of the conflict, Mr Sunak reiterated his pledge that the UK government would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.His renewed support for the people of Ukraine came as he passed a personal message to the Ukrainian ambassador to pass onto to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine at a fundraiser at the Royal Academy...
The Independent

Labour urges Government to reveal intentions to scrap non-dom status

Labour has ramped up its pressure on the Government to publicise details on how it is handling tax issues, following the sacking of Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi.The party said it wants the Government to publish details by the end of February of whether it has considered scrapping non-dom status, which it labelled “outdated and unfair”.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Treasury Committee in November that he had asked the Treasury to look into how much money could be raised from closing the tax “loophole”.It is outrageous that while working people are paying their taxes the Prime Minister and Chancellor have been...
The Independent

Labour demands Rishi Sunak reveals non-dom tax status costs after Zahawi scandal

Labour has ramped up its pressure on Rishi Sunak by demanding he shares details on the costs of Britain’s controversial non-dom status following the sacking of Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs.Sir Keir Starmer’s party has urged the government to publish details on whether it has considered scrapping non-dom tax status by the end of February – labelling the loophole “outdated and unfair”.The issue hit the headlines in April last year when The Independent revealed that Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty had held non-dom tax status while he was chancellor. She later renounced the special arrangement.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in November...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak hails UK’s ‘huge strides’ in three years since Brexit

Britain has taken “huge strides” in taking advantage of the opportunities opened up by Brexit to address the challenges facing the country, Rishi Sunak has said.In a statement to mark the third anniversary on Tuesday of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, the Prime Minister said the country is confidently forging a new path as an “independent nation”.He pointed to the opening of eight new freeports, plans to review or abolish EU red tape and the overhaul of the regime for business subsidies among the benefits of the break with Brussels.However his upbeat analysis contrasted with recent polling suggesting growing...
The Independent

Greens and SNP describe Brexit as ‘unmitigated disaster’ for Scotland

Holyrood’s governing parties have said Scottish independence is the only way to escape the “unmitigated disaster” of Brexit as the UK marks the third anniversary of leaving the bloc.Then-prime minister Boris Johnson led the country out of the European Union and into its transition period on January 31 2020, but both the Scottish Greens and the SNP on Tuesday hit out at the UK’s performance since it then split from Brussels.Stephen Flynn, SNP leader in Westminster, said that it is “clearer than ever that Scotland’s best future is in Europe, not under Westminster control”.Ross Greer, Scottish Green MSP and the...
The Independent

US general warns of potential war with China: ‘My gut tells me we will fight in 2025’

A four-star US Air Force general has said that Washington is expecting a potential war with China in 2025 and asked his commanders to prepare for battle by aiming “for the head”.General Mike Minihan, the head of the Air Mobility Command, said the US’s main goal should be to deter “and, if required, defeat” China, in a shocking internal memorandum signed off by him and confirmed to be genuine by the Pentagon.The memo, which has been circulating on social media, was first reported by NBC News and is dated 1 February of this year. It contains several pointers, including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
The Independent

Putin vs the West review: World leaders seem rightly shamefaced about how they got taken for a ride by the Russian president

Putin vs the West is the latest series from the legendary Norma Percy, and the three-parter contains everything you’d expect from the veteran documentarian – the right blend of revelation, anecdote, history, drama, forensic analysis and storytelling. It’s Putin, the Ukraine war and how the West fouled up, all made comprehensible. It’s brilliant, and you have to watch it to understand how we got to where we are now. It is in fact so brilliant that you find yourself in the unexpected position of being almost on the edge of your seat listening to the testimony from the half-forgotten dullards – such as former...
The Independent

MI5 spies broke law by holding people’s intercepted data for years

British spies unlawfully retained people’s intercepted data for nearly five years, a landmark tribunal has ruled, with judges criticising “widespread corporate failure” at M15 and the Home Office.Under laws dubbed the Snoopers’ Charter by privacy campaigners, UK intelligence agencies are empowered on national security grounds to impose tight surveillance on collecting people’s data and intercepting their communications – with strict conditions on how such data is handled.In a “landmark” ruling on Monday, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal – which investigates complaints about the security services – found “serious and wide-ranging” failures by MI5 to comply with privacy safeguards, dating as far back...
The Independent

France open to sending fighter jets to Ukraine but Biden rules out similar move

French president Emmanuel Macron has said he was open to sending fighter jets to Ukraine, as his US counterpart Joe Biden ruled out such a move.Mr Macron did not say whether warplanes were on the agenda for his meeting in Paris on Tuesday with visiting Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, though he did say Ukraine would have to ask for them.He also laid out several conditions under which France might consider supplying jets, including that the supplies would not escalate tensions, nor be used “to touch Russian soil”, and that the move would not “weaken the capacities of the...
The Independent

‘I can’t explain how exhausted I was’: Women hit by change in state pension age describe physical toll of work

Women affected by the increase in the state pension age have warned of the physical toll of working in older age as they raise concerns that millions more could be forced to work until they are 68.Campaigners condemned reports this week that the retirement age could increase to 68 as early as 2035, arguing that it is “completely wrong“ for the government to force people to “work until they drop”.A phased increase in the age at which women are able to claim a state pension – from 66 to 67 by 2028, and eventually to 68 – is already planned,...
The Independent

Government suffers defeats in Lords over controversial protest crackdown

Peers are on course for a showdown with the Government after inflicting a number of defeats over its controversial plans to crack down on protests.It followed earlier drama in the House of Lords, when eco-activists disturbed proceedings to demonstrate against the Public Order Bill, leading to a short adjournment.The 12 members of Extinction Rebellion, wearing tops bearing the slogan Defend Human Rights, were swiftly escorted from the upper chamber by doorkeepers and security staff.No arrests were made.Campaigners later posted footage of the protest on social media.The draft legislation is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups such as...
The Independent

Strikes Bill clears the Commons but legal challenges threatened

The Government’s new strikes law will be subject to legal challenges unless it is drastically amended, Jacob Rees-Mogg warned as the Bill cleared the Commons.The Conservative former business secretary gave his backing to the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill in the Commons, but said it was “badly written” and criticised the sweeping powers it gives to his successor Grant Shapps.Mr Rees-Mogg urged ministers to allow the House of Lords to amend the Bill to add detail to it, claiming this would mean it was “much less susceptible to judicial review”.I hope their lordships will look at this clause and say...
The Independent

Home Office resumes responsibility for stopping small boat crossings

The Home Office is resuming responsibility for operations to tackle small boats carrying migrants across the Channel after eight months under the leadership of the Royal Navy.The move follows the creation announced last month of the new small boats operational command (SBOC), bringing together military and civilian staff and the National Crime Agency to co-ordinate the Government’s response.The Home Office said the SBOC – which uses drones, boats and land-based radar and cameras to track and disrupt people traffickers – will be bolstered with the recruitment of 730 additional staff.Our determination will not waiver until we stop the abuse of...
The Independent

Health secretary says NHS is being built ‘back to where we want it to be’

Steve Barclay told the Commons that the NHS is being built "back to where we want it to be."The health secretary was making a statement on the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan on Monday, 30 January. He said the system is recovering after the pressure it was put under during the Covid-19 pandemic.Among the points of the plan was a commitment to "year-on-year" improvements in A&E waiting times and to improve ambulance times. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Football governance overhaul plans expected in two weeks, culture secretary saysMatt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity appearance fee revealedFire Brigades Union warns government needs to 'wake up' ahead of strike action
The Independent

Vicar who shared controversial 9/11 article ‘engaged in antisemitic activity’

A vicar has “engaged in antisemitic activity” after sharing an article suggesting Israel was responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the findings of a church disciplinary hearing.The Board of Deputies of British Jews made 11 allegations against the Rev Dr Stephen Sizer which claimed his conduct in incidents between 2005-2018 was “unbecoming or inappropriate” in that he “provoked and offended” the Jewish community and/or engaged in antisemitic activity.Dr Sizer, former vicar of Christ Church in Virginia Water, Surrey, admitted the “factual basis” of all allegations against him but disputed that his conduct was unbecoming or inappropriate and denied...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Almost a quarter of drivers say seatbelt laws are too soft

Nearly one-quarter of drivers believe punishments for not wearing a seatbelt are too lenient, a new survey suggests on the 40th anniversary of the first “clunk-click” law.Some 24 per cent of 1,800 UK motorists polled for the RAC said the existing maximum penalty in Britain of a £500 fine is not strong enough.Earlier this month, prime minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police for taking off his seatbelt to film a social media video in a moving car.Sunak said sorry for making an “error of judgment” while recording a message for Instagram from the back of an official government...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Frontline ‘very tough’ as Putin’s attacks ‘constant’, Zelensky says

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of “constant Russian attacks” across frontline regions in his daily address.Mr Zelensky says the eastern Donetsk region has seen “constant fighting”, calling the situation across the frontline “very tough.”The president added that Russia is looking to drag out the conflict in a ‘war of attrition’. He said: “We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine.”Talks reported to be ongoing over requests for long-range missiles and military aircraft were confirmed by Ukraine’s defence minister, who said in an interview on Canadian television he...
The Independent

Strike action hits more than 88,000 appointments in England – NHS

Strike action in the health service has led to more than 88,000 appointments being postponed in England, health leaders have said.Industrial action by nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists has disrupted tens of thousands of appointments in just seven weeks at hospitals and across community services, NHS Providers said.The organisation, which represents NHS trusts, accused the Government of “getting in the way” of attempts to tackle the record backlog of care by not reaching a resolution with health unions in the bitter dispute over pay.The shocking scale of disruption is a direct result of pay disputes between the Government and unions....
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy