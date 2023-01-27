ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Beckham-Loved Trainer Chase Weber’s Favorite Things, From Mood Lights to Mushroom Elixirs

By Natalie Alcala
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Chase Weber is an entrepreneur and superstar trainer. He’s helped sculpt a handful of Hollywood’s most enviable bodies with his 3-3-3 workout method (a blend of stability, strength and power moves), from David and Brooklyn Beckham and Hannah Bronfman to many other athletes, artists and influencers.

Since we’re in the process of getting our healthy eating habits in order, we tapped Weber to help us in the fitness department. Here, check out an essentials shopping list for the mind and body, from Weber’s favorite post-workout recovery gadgets and an under-$50 portable blender to mushroom energy drinks and more.

1. Therabody RecoveryAir Pro

“Whether you are training or just have a long day on your feet, I love coming home to [Therabody’s RecoveryAir Pro ]. It helps with circulation and lymphatic drainage to recover legs! It also has all body parts available.” (The first generation version of the RecoveryAir is on sale for $500 off .)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Therabody | Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3fPY_0kTgjYjF00
Therabody RecoveryAir Pro $1,299

Buy now

2. Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

“I love [ Osea’s Undaria ] body oil for several reasons! It truly moisturizes skin throughout the day and keeps me fresh. I can’t recommend this enough! Who doesn’t want skin that shines and looks healthy.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Bloomingdale’s | Nordstrom | Osea | Ulta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQr2U_0kTgjYjF00

Buy: Undaria Algae Body Oil 5 oz $39.90

3. BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

“I got this as a gift and when I used it, it changed my life! I can make my smoothies quickly and efficiently with the perfect portion — nothing left over. Plus, you can travel with it!”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Blendjet | Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsE7Z_0kTgjYjF00
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender $45

Buy now

4. Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light

“I’m big on mood lights ! When I am home in the evenings, I love creating an environment when I’m unwinding.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgARr_0kTgjYjF00

Buy: Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light $100.41

5. Odyssey Elixir

“I’ve been trying to stay away from coffee in the mornings to avoid the crash. After I drink 34 ounces of water in the mornings, I drink an Odyssey Elixir , which has become my replacement. I choose the energy and focus to get my day started.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dxi76_0kTgjYjF00

Buy: ODYSSEY ELIXIR Energy and Focus Sparkling Mushroom Drink 12 Fl oz $47.88

6. Super Mush

“I’ve always been an explorer! Alternative ways to get energy is finding the best version for you. Super Mush is a Mushroom Microdose that I have implemented in my life for mood boosting and energy. I love the spray which is quick and on the go!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hcllq_0kTgjYjF00

Buy: SuperMush Daily Mini Mouth Spray $33

7. Sakara Detox Water Drops

“As Sakara’s website says: ‘Chlorophyll traps sunlight and converts carbon dioxide into oxygen and glucose, the two compounds necessary for every cell in your body. If all 37 trillion cells that compose us as humans can be supported by that green, then why not add some to your diet and feel the plant-powered results?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJ9kF_0kTgjYjF00
Sakara Detox Water Drops $39

Buy now

8. Athletic Greens AG1 Pouch

“As we all do sometimes, we neglect our greens intake! What I like to do is put a scoop of Athletic Greens in my water first thing in the morning. With plenty of vitamins it helps me achieve my daily dose!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQAKP_0kTgjYjF00
Athletic Greens AG1 Pouch $79

Buy now

9. Therabody PowerDot 2.0 Duo

“This is so clutch! If you have a sore back or you have a muscle ache, PowerDot can save you a trip to the doctor. It stimulates the area that is in pain and alleviates it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJZiH_0kTgjYjF00

Buy: Therabody PowerDot 2.0 Duo $349

10. The 48 Laws of Power

“I live by this . It truly helped me in a lot of ways to maneuver through my day-to-day. Understanding how people work and how you should deal with it is key and essential!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415aj3_0kTgjYjF00

Buy: The 48 Laws of Power $13.59

