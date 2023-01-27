ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Executive Producer Says “There Is Only One Lisa Rinna”; Says She Can’t Be Replaced

By JLP
 3 days ago
I’ve still been on cloud nine since Lisa Rinna first announced her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Her antics on the show upset not only some of her cast members, but a big portion of the Bravo fan base as well. Andy Cohen said it once before. When you become the Housewife that everybody hates, you’ve gotta go. And that was more apparent than ever after Rinna was booed at BravoCon 2022 when she made her appearance on the RHOBH panel.

Lisa’s last season, which finished airing in October 2022, was a tough one for the self-proclaimed reality tv “villain.” She had multiple feuds with co-stars Sutton Stracke , Garcelle Beauvais , and the biggest of all with Kathy Hilton . After their heated exchange at the reunion special, Hilton was adamant that she wouldn’t return to the series if specific cast members do (cough cough, Rinna and Erika Jayne ).

And after several months of waiting to hear the status of Season 13, Hilton and fans, got their wish. Now it’s official that Rinna is out, the question remains , “Who will replace her?”

RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin told Page Six , “I think you never look to replace someone who just departed — because there is only one Lisa Rinna .”

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Was Surprised By Lisa Rinna’s Departure From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Says “She Adds A Lot To The Show”

He added, “I think you look for someone who is going to both fit in and stand out.”

The Housewives exec revealed that casting for the Housewives can be “really hard” given the dynamics of the show. “You want someone who has relationships with the rest of the group, someone who will be a real girlfriend to them and, at the same time, someone who will make a distinct impression,” he explained.

Well, either way, I hope the next season is full of fun shade, laughter, and of course, drama. But not the toxic, heavy drama we saw on Season 12. I want more Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip style drama. And if producers give us that, I’m certain Beverly Hills will remain the number one Housewives franchise for a while.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT THERE IS ONLY ONE LISA RINNA? DO YOU THINK SHE CAN BE REPLACED ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]

Blackarican
2d ago

Yes she can ! That’s not a soap opera . Bye Lisa. She should have gotten fired years ago . When she slammed that glass on the table . Someone could have lost an eye . Bye Lisa and plz don’t come back .

Ria May
2d ago

Nobody wants her to be replaced, she's a witch, her husband is bisexual from the sounds off it and she is probably in love with Erika... glad this hypocrite is gone, she actually needs to own it instead of talking about it,,,

Tracie Forrester
1d ago

Very glad that Bravo has finally come to their senses and got rid of one of the most ugliest INSIDE AND OUT people I have ever seen!! Feel sorry for their daughters that have had to have this CLASSLESS MOTHER!!!

Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Calls Vicki Gunvalson The Most “Overrated” Real Housewife

It looks like former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain woke up and voluntarily chose chaos. I do enjoy a woman with a bit of spunk in her. We might not see Kate sailing the high seas since she retired her checklists, but Kate is still finding ways to keep herself on our minds. Kate […] The post Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Calls Vicki Gunvalson The Most “Overrated” Real Housewife appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive”

Kelly Dodd is not the most popular former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, but I assure you she’s not suffering over it. She and husband Rick Leventhal did not exactly leave a legacy of positivity behind them when Kelly was shown the way out of the Bravo door. And we may never catch […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien

When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around.  It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is “Too Old” To Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Former Real Housewife of New Jersey, Jacqueline Laurita, has recently dropped some bombshells on her Instagram. We all know she hasn’t appeared on RHONJ since Season 7, where she gave us fans quite the show. But since her departure, we haven’t seen much from her. So whenever she starts spilling tea, which we Jersey fans […] The post Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is “Too Old” To Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Discusses Feud With Katie Maloney; Says “The Vibes Are Definitely Off” In Season 10

We’re about to dive right back into the lukewarm and highly toxic waters of Vanderpump Rules. It seems like it’s been off the air for about 865 years, but absence makes the heart grow fonder. At least the cast hopes it does. Season 10 of Pump Rules will begin airing on February 8, 2023 and […] The post Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Discusses Feud With Katie Maloney; Says “The Vibes Are Definitely Off” In Season 10 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend

Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
