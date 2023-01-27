Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Executive Producer Says “There Is Only One Lisa Rinna”; Says She Can’t Be Replaced

I’ve still been on cloud nine since Lisa Rinna first announced her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Her antics on the show upset not only some of her cast members, but a big portion of the Bravo fan base as well. Andy Cohen said it once before. When you become the Housewife that everybody hates, you’ve gotta go. And that was more apparent than ever after Rinna was booed at BravoCon 2022 when she made her appearance on the RHOBH panel.

Lisa’s last season, which finished airing in October 2022, was a tough one for the self-proclaimed reality tv “villain.” She had multiple feuds with co-stars Sutton Stracke , Garcelle Beauvais , and the biggest of all with Kathy Hilton . After their heated exchange at the reunion special, Hilton was adamant that she wouldn’t return to the series if specific cast members do (cough cough, Rinna and Erika Jayne ).

And after several months of waiting to hear the status of Season 13, Hilton and fans, got their wish. Now it’s official that Rinna is out, the question remains , “Who will replace her?”

RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin told Page Six , “I think you never look to replace someone who just departed — because there is only one Lisa Rinna .”

He added, “I think you look for someone who is going to both fit in and stand out.”

The Housewives exec revealed that casting for the Housewives can be “really hard” given the dynamics of the show. “You want someone who has relationships with the rest of the group, someone who will be a real girlfriend to them and, at the same time, someone who will make a distinct impression,” he explained.

Well, either way, I hope the next season is full of fun shade, laughter, and of course, drama. But not the toxic, heavy drama we saw on Season 12. I want more Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip style drama. And if producers give us that, I’m certain Beverly Hills will remain the number one Housewives franchise for a while.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]

