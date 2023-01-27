ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

House Approves Ban on Protests near Judges

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The House of Delegates has voted to make it a crime to protest or "picket" near the homes of court officials with the intent to intimidate. The bill is a direct response to protests in Virginia last year near the homes of U.S. Supreme Court Justices, following the leaking of the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The crime would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could mean jail time of up to a year. The bill would still need to pass the State Senate, which just Thursday killed a number of abortion restrictions.

During the protests last year, Fairfax County officials said they felt setting up "checkpoints" around the homes of justices infringed on First Amendment rights.

Comments / 53

desantis loves hitler
2d ago

It will not pass the senate, such a waste of time. Congress doesn't have the right to restrict a constitutional right?

Reply(15)
12
DaninMichigan
1d ago

it is already a law the feds just refused to enforce it because the y happened to agree with the protesters, unequal enforcement of the law should be illegal.

Reply
3
Griff
2d ago

It SHOULD be against the law for anyone to attempt to influence a judge’s decision, at any level. 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(1)
7
