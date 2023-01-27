ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Gun Debate Gets Testy

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDJKU_0kTgjNGU00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) -- The debate over guns and gun control has become testy in the House of Delegates, as the General Assembly nears its "halfway" point. Delegates argued pointedly about guns and gun control both in committee and on the floor Friday.

In the Public Safety Committee, Delegate Candi Mundon King (D-Prince William) asked if a bill, allowing many state employees to have guns and ammunition in their locked vehicle, made it easier for people to "shoot up" their workplace. The question lead to an angry response from Delegate Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), a gun rights supporter.

Freitas and Democratic delegates also sparred on the House Floor. The debate also followed the defeat of many gun control measures in sub-committee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC TV

Man hurt in Richmond shooting Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to 110 North 18th Street for a person shot at 9:14 p.m. A man was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RICHMOND, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
991
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy