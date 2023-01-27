Gun Debate Gets Testy

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) -- The debate over guns and gun control has become testy in the House of Delegates, as the General Assembly nears its "halfway" point. Delegates argued pointedly about guns and gun control both in committee and on the floor Friday.

In the Public Safety Committee, Delegate Candi Mundon King (D-Prince William) asked if a bill, allowing many state employees to have guns and ammunition in their locked vehicle, made it easier for people to "shoot up" their workplace. The question lead to an angry response from Delegate Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), a gun rights supporter.

Freitas and Democratic delegates also sparred on the House Floor. The debate also followed the defeat of many gun control measures in sub-committee.