Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'

It's an all too familiar story. The work day is never ending and when you get home, you just don't feel like cooking. Out to eat it is! What is the first restaurant that pops into your head when you consider going out for a meal? This Windy City contender is known for being one of the best in the entire country , serving up spice and smiles in abundance.

According to a list compiled by Yelp , the best restaurant in all of Chicago is XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant. It also ranks as the 27th best restaurant in the United States for 2023.

Here is what Yelp had to say about XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant:

"Chicagoans flock to this Montrose Avenue restaurant, named for a food-friendly borough of Mexico City, to feast on giant plates of cheesy quesadillas, juicy slabs of carne asada, and other comforting fare. But it’s the customizable enchiladas that Yelpers love the most. Three enchiladas come with a side of white beans, black beans, and a salad. Diners choose their own stuffing and sauce. Would you like chicken with mole? “Out-of-this-world good” carne asada with roasted tomatillo sauce? Or vegetarian with ranchero sauce? You can’t go wrong."

For a continued list of the top 100 restaurants across the country visit yelp.com .