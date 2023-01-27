Man City vs Arsenal LIVE score: Result from FA Cup clash as Nathan Ake nets winner

Manchester City and Arsenal meet for the first time this season in what will be an interesting preview for the Premier League title race as the two rivals go head-to-head in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.

The Gunners are five points ahead of City in the league, unbeaten in seven games across all competitions and are full of confidence following their late 3-2 victory over Manchester United last time out. The team’s focus now shifts to the FA Cup as manager Mikel Arteta attempts to defeat his old mentor Pep Guardiola . Before taking over at the Emirates Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant at City so tonight’s match is a case of seeing how well the apprentice has developed .

Manchester City are in good form. They demolished Chelsea 4-0 in the third round of this competition and have scored seven goals in their previous two league games – against Tottenham and Wolves respectively. Guardiola has also won his last five matches against Arsenal but his last defeat to Arteta came in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2020, when the Gunners went on to lift the cup. Will Arsenal replicate that feat this year as well?

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium as Man City face Arsenal in the FA Cup: