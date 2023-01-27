Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Taylor Flourishing as Healing Process Continues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She still mourns the loss of her mother, who was her best friend, and she always will. But in her second year at the University of Virginia, Camryn Taylor is healing, and she’s thriving. That wasn’t the case in her first year at UVA, to...
Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Safety
The Cavaliers added a talented and athletic safety to their 2023 recruiting class just before National Signing Day
Virginia spring announces date for spring game
Virginia football will start spring practices in just over a month with a spring game set for April. According to UVA, the Cavaliers will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium. The game will be televised on the ACC Network with tipoff set for 2...
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi
Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
breezejmu.org
‘These bring smiles’: Teddy bears for children rain down in JMU win
In the middle of JMU men’s basketball’s 58-45 win over ULM yesterday, attendees in the Atlantic Union Bank Center’s rafters lobbed stuffed animals onto the court. A tradition that’s swept the nation for years came to Harrisonburg during halftime: a teddy bear toss fundraiser. The teddy bears tossed onto the court will be donated to hospitalized children at the UVA Children’s Hospital.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 27
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Friday, January 27. Central 71, Luray 70 (OT)
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cbs19news
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
cbs19news
New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
cbs19news
Mincer's store owner dies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a life in the community. Saturday Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis. Mincer’s...
NBC 29 News
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
