ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Taylor Flourishing as Healing Process Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She still mourns the loss of her mother, who was her best friend, and she always will. But in her second year at the University of Virginia, Camryn Taylor is healing, and she’s thriving. That wasn’t the case in her first year at UVA, to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia spring announces date for spring game

Virginia football will start spring practices in just over a month with a spring game set for April. According to UVA, the Cavaliers will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium. The game will be televised on the ACC Network with tipoff set for 2...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi

Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

‘These bring smiles’: Teddy bears for children rain down in JMU win

In the middle of JMU men’s basketball’s 58-45 win over ULM yesterday, attendees in the Atlantic Union Bank Center’s rafters lobbed stuffed animals onto the court. A tradition that’s swept the nation for years came to Harrisonburg during halftime: a teddy bear toss fundraiser. The teddy bears tossed onto the court will be donated to hospitalized children at the UVA Children’s Hospital.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

STEM competition for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Mincer's store owner dies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a life in the community. Saturday Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis. Mincer’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LYNCHBURG, VA
mediafeed.org

University of Virginia will cost you this much

The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy