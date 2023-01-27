ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandi Toksvig condemns Church of England's 'Orwellian' approach to LGBT+ community

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Sandi Toksvig has condemned the Church of England for having what she called an “Orwellian” position on LGBT+ rights following a meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The broadcaster previously announced that she was to meet with the Archbishop for a “long promised coffee” after the church announced that it will allow civil partnerships to be blessed in church but bishops refused to back gay marriage.

The meeting comes after Ms Toksvig expressed her dismay last year that the Archbishop reaffirmed the validity of a 1998 church that gay sex was a sin.

