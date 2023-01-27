Read full article on original website
A New Restaurant is Coming to the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
Get ready, a brand new restaurant is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. It will be located downtown at the Central Plaza in the old White Buffalo location. That's great news, but it gets even better. It's opening very soon!. So what is the new restaurant and what will they be...
Lawton Public Schools Announces Remote Day
Oklahoma is in for a full week of winter weather this week! Lawton Public Schools recently announced that they will have a Remote Day January 31, 2023. As of 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023, no other days for Lawton Public Schools have been announced for remote learning. Winter Weather Outlook...
New Breakfast Diner Opens In Snyder, Oklahoma
Every Oklahoman loves a good mom and pop eatery, especially those in small towns of Oklahoma. A new breakfast and brunch diner just opened in Snyder, Oklahoma, and locals are already raving about it!. Roosters in Snyder, Oklahoma, had its grand opening on January 24, and locals have already started...
Don’t Expect Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods in Lawton Anytime Soon
In all the talks last week about stores that are or have closed in Lawton's mall, the topic ignited a debate on local social media about rumors and wishful thinking. The big story being the last of the mall "anchor" stores that are rumored to be leaving for greener, more affordable and convenient pastures, the wish list of future Lawton businesses quickly grew beyond any chance of seeing those prayers answered.
PSO preparing for transmission improvement project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is getting ready to improve the local transmission system. PSO’s East Lawton Transmission Improvements Project will focus on a major power line that starts at southeast 60th street and Gore and runs through to a substation on Fort Sill. The...
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
Wow, Wichita Falls Actually Got the Dallas Stars Meal Combo
I can't believe it, we actually got one of these in Wichita Falls for once!. If you're a big Dallas sports fan like myself, you go to games for time to time. You have probably seen them advertise for different things at restaurants from time to time. Go get the Dallas Cowboys (blank) at Whataburger, go get the Dallas Mavericks (blank) at 7/11, go get the Texas Rangers (blank) at Taco Bueno.
Did You Know Oklahoma Has One of the Largest G.I. Joe Museums?
I literally just found out about this place and you can bet I'm already planning a visit. Did you know that Oklahoma has one of the largest G.I. Joe museums? It's home to over 300 of these iconic fighting figures. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S G.I. JOE MUSEUM.
Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill. A retirement ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Cache Creek Chapel. Service members and civilian workers were all honored for their hard work and achievements. Sgt. 1st...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Star Wars fans probably remember the character “Boba Fett”. Lawton community members had the chance to meet the actor who brought the beloved character to life. Daniel Logan is best known for his portrayal in the 2002 film, Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Sheriffs Won’t Enforce New ATF Pistol Brace Rule
Several Oklahoma Sherriffs have issued statements regarding the new ATF pistol brace rule and have announced they would not be enforcing it. The new rule hasn't gone into effect yet but is expected to soon. Sheriffs in Oklahoma, Logan, and Garvin counties have all stated their offices wouldn't enforce the...
The Best Local ‘Cheap Eats’ in Lawton, Oklahoma
We all know the drill. When you're hungry you just want a quick bite to fill you up without emptying your wallet. More often than not it's a trip through the drive-thru of some national chain fast food place. The big Cheap Eats list over at Trip Advisor is full of chain restaurants like Chick Fil A, Braum's, and Whataburger but sitting down to have a meal at a local restaurant doesn't have to break the bank either.
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Trademark Pancake Festival returns for 67th year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pancake batter is mixing, pancakes fresh off the grill and sausage ready to eat. “It’s good to get the tradition back going and seeing the support from the community,” University Kiwanis Club Member Douglas James said. The 67th Annual Pancake Festival is back on schedule after having a drive-thru event in […]
Winter Weather Closings & Delays for Lawton, OK.
If the forecast holds and the Winter weather warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service are accurate, which they probably are Lawton, Fort Sill is going to remain under a winter storm warning until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (01-25-23) morning. It will continue to snow with an 80% chance until 9:00 p.m. this evening.
Stamp by Lawton, Oklahoma Artist Now Available for Purchase
Last year an artist from Lawton, Oklahoma, was commissioned to design a stamp for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Now as of Jan. 23, you can purchase the USPS stamp for Black History Month that was designed by local artist Robert Peterson!. The stamp features novelist Ernest J. Gaines....
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Studio E shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Friday for the 2018 shooting at Studio E that left one person dead and two injured. Trayvon Strawn took a plea deal that reduced his charge from murder to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and five years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
