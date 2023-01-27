ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

monticelloschools.net

Monticello students will be among musicians performing at Liberty Jazz Festival

The Liberty Central School District Music Department will host the 23rd Annual Liberty Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Liberty Middle School gymnasium (snow date is Feb. 5). The festival will feature high school and middle school jazz ensembles from the Liberty, Monticello, and Tri-Valley School districts. The students will work with a renowned Jazz artist during the day and all of the groups will collaborate for a concert at 7 p.m.
MONTICELLO, NY
monticelloschools.net

It’s Monday in Monticello – Jan. 30

It’s Monday in Monticello — time for Superintendent Dr. Matthew Evans’ weekly update to the Monticello community. In this episode, Tiny Town opens with great success, our upcoming Board meeting and preliminary information on the school budget process. Watch below:. More information about Tiny Town: https://www.monticelloschools.net/tiny-town-celebrates-grand-opening/
MONTICELLO, NY
monticelloschools.net

MHS students win multiple awards at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition

Creativity and artistic talent were on full display at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Monticello High School students did exceptionally well, winning multiple awards and honorable mentions. Sophomore Nina Whidbee and junior Adelaide Dymond received Silver Key awards in the Drawing and Illustration category. Their works will be...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan Land Bank seeks $2 million for Broadway, Monticello projects

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Land Bank is applying to the state for $2 million in grant funds to rehabilitate three properties on Monticello’s Broadway corridor. Executive Director Freda Eisenburg said they would hope to restore those buildings and return them to the tax rolls through sales. “The...
MONTICELLO, NY
focusmediausa.com

Escape Winter’s Bite in Orange County, N.Y., Where Indoor Fun Means Everything from Art to Ziplines

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Jan. 30, 2023) – In Orange County, N.Y., when the temperatures drop, you can escape winter’s chilly bite and still find excitement, fun and fascination indoors. Sports centers, galleries and museums offer opportunities to run, ride, soar, climb, explore history and peruse paintings and sculpture – there’s everything from artwork to ziplines.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY

