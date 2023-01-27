Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
monticelloschools.net
Monticello students will be among musicians performing at Liberty Jazz Festival
The Liberty Central School District Music Department will host the 23rd Annual Liberty Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Liberty Middle School gymnasium (snow date is Feb. 5). The festival will feature high school and middle school jazz ensembles from the Liberty, Monticello, and Tri-Valley School districts. The students will work with a renowned Jazz artist during the day and all of the groups will collaborate for a concert at 7 p.m.
monticelloschools.net
It’s Monday in Monticello – Jan. 30
It’s Monday in Monticello — time for Superintendent Dr. Matthew Evans’ weekly update to the Monticello community. In this episode, Tiny Town opens with great success, our upcoming Board meeting and preliminary information on the school budget process. Watch below:. More information about Tiny Town: https://www.monticelloschools.net/tiny-town-celebrates-grand-opening/
monticelloschools.net
MHS students win multiple awards at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition
Creativity and artistic talent were on full display at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Monticello High School students did exceptionally well, winning multiple awards and honorable mentions. Sophomore Nina Whidbee and junior Adelaide Dymond received Silver Key awards in the Drawing and Illustration category. Their works will be...
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Shop, Apartment Destroyed By 3-Alarm Fire
A three-alarm fire destroyed a popular Hudson Valley pizza restaurant and heavily damaged an apartment building. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the Town of Poughkeepsie in the Arlington Business District around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1. The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. when a resident...
uncoveringnewyork.com
The Motorcyclepedia Museum in Newburgh, NY: Heaven for Bikers and History Lovers
Located in Newburgh, just a few miles west of the Hudson River, you’ll find one of the best destinations in New York for those that love motorcycles: the Motorcyclepedia Museum. However, read on to find out why this isn’t just a spot for motorcycle fans. Motorcyclepedia opened to...
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire
A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan Land Bank seeks $2 million for Broadway, Monticello projects
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Land Bank is applying to the state for $2 million in grant funds to rehabilitate three properties on Monticello’s Broadway corridor. Executive Director Freda Eisenburg said they would hope to restore those buildings and return them to the tax rolls through sales. “The...
focusmediausa.com
Escape Winter’s Bite in Orange County, N.Y., Where Indoor Fun Means Everything from Art to Ziplines
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Jan. 30, 2023) – In Orange County, N.Y., when the temperatures drop, you can escape winter’s chilly bite and still find excitement, fun and fascination indoors. Sports centers, galleries and museums offer opportunities to run, ride, soar, climb, explore history and peruse paintings and sculpture – there’s everything from artwork to ziplines.
Jersey Mike's Subs To Open Brand-New Location In Wappinger Falls This Week
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh subs, will open a new location in the Hudson Valley. The brand-new eatery will be in Dutchess County at 1576 Route 9, in Wappinger Falls and its first day of business will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Franchise owner Bernadette Klein...
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
monticelloschools.net
Orientation for families of current eighth-grade/incoming ninth-grade students will be held on Feb. 1
The Monticello High School Guidance Department will host an in person and virtual orientation for families of current eighth-grade/incoming ninth-grade students on Wednesday, Feb. 1st at 6:30 p.m. Orientation will be held in the high school’s cafeteria and tours will be available to all parents and students starting at 6...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
South Blooming Grove cleared county park land without approval to build road, lawsuit says
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − What used to be a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of Gonzaga Park is now a construction zone. Where there were recently trees and dense vegetation, there is now a large swath of cleared land and heavy machinery. The land was cleared to make...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Comments / 0