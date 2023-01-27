Luke Combs is not only 'Growin' Up' but also 'Gettin' Old' on new song, album: Listen now

Luke Combs is ready to document another stage of life with his music. The 32-year-old revealed his fourth full-length studio album, Gettin’ Old , will arrive March 24.

Releasing less than a year after his most recent release, Growin’ Up , Combs is welcoming fans into the new life stage with a lead single that creates a bridge between the two projects titled, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.”

The new single is the first taste of the forthcoming 18-track album and focuses on Combs’ current stage of life as he feels himself getting older, but still not fully rid of a wild streak every now and then. All of the ideas presented in the song will translate throughout the new project which Combs hopes fans will love as much as he does.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” he captioned a post about the upcoming album. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through.”

He continues, “It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Combs also took to social media to reveal the tracklist for the project featuring new titles like "Joe," "My Song Will Never Die" and "Leaf Clover," in addition to a few familiar titles like "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," "Tattoo On A Sunburn," and "Fast Car," originally sung by Tracy Chapman .

Gettin’ Old , is set to arrive March 24 and “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” is available now.

