Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Related
MSNBC
Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform
The police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN has sparked protests nationwide and reignited calls for police reform legislation. So... why hasn't Congress passed anything yet? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains and discusses with California Rep. Maxine Waters. Jan. 29, 2023.
WOWK
Trump says Tennessee beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.”. “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He...
wrkf.org
Tyre Nichols' death 'was more than police brutality. That was a lynching,' says Rev. Danté Stewart
Memphis has been mourning 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days after police officers brutally beat him at a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols’ funeral will be held Wednesday. Protests erupted across the country following the senseless killing, including in Memphis, in the three weeks since. So far,...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Durbin does not rule out a federal investigation into the Memphis police department
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that he would not rule out a federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department, which has come under scrutiny after five of the department’s police officers were charged with the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols. “I would not rule that out,” he told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This…
wrkf.org
Racial trauma therapist reflects on damage and pain after Tyre Nichols' killing
As the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death continues, a shocked, but maybe not surprised, nation wonders: Can there be substantive change? And how does the Black and Brown community — in Memphis and around the country — move forward? Is it possible?. Resmaa Menakem is a Minneapolis-based...
wpln.org
Tyre Nichols case puts spotlight on Tennessee’s policing priorities
The beating of Tyre Nichols in police custody is renewing concerns about how top leaders are addressing police abuses statewide, including in Nashville. Middle Tennessee State University Professor Sekou Franklin said it’s easy to condemn a video where Memphis officers were so violent. But when it comes to less overt problems in policing, Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor John Cooper and other civic leaders are less vocal.
Tennessee lawmakers urge ‘accountability’ for Tyre Nichols after police video release
Tennessee lawmakers on Friday night called for “accountability” in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, after Memphis authorities released video footage from the arrest that resulted in his fatal injuries earlier this month. “Like so many across our state and nation, I am deeply disturbed by the video footage released this evening,” Sen. Bill Hagerty…
Lawmaker calls for DOJ to investigate Memphis Police Department for ‘systemic’ policing issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of the video showing the brutal Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols and the aftermath is causing many to look at what’s next, including a group of lawmakers, promising change will come from the state legislature. There is also a new call...
MSNBC
Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death
Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MSNBC
Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'
Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
tri-statedefender.com
Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’
With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
What you need to know before watching videos showing police brutality
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The public on Friday evening got its first look at video of the beating by police officers that took Tyre Nichols' life in Memphis.Nichols' family saw the video ahead of time, and warned it is gruesome.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, there have of course been numerous other videos showing horrific scenes of violence involving police, from Laquan McDonald in Chicago to George Floyd in Minneapolis and Jacob Blake in Kenosha.Watching such videos can be traumatic – affecting your mental and physical health. We checked in with specialists on what you should know before you choose to...
tri-statedefender.com
TSD BLOG: Pending release of video prompts ‘public safety’ moves
With Friday’s scheduled release of video footage of the beating of Tyre D. Nichols, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is altering the schedule of planned activities and some area businesses have announced earlier closings. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected...
Comments / 1