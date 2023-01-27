Fillipponi: I'll do Sunday night's show shirtless if Purdy wins in Philadelphia

Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi made some waves this week in Philadelphia after his comments about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Fillipponi didn’t seem to enjoy Sirianni’s mean mugging at the camera during his team’s blowout win against the Giants, and he doubled down on that this week on WIP.

However, even with all of that, Fillipponi has a pretty firm stance on the NFC Championship Game going in the Eagles’ favor.

Fillipponi and Danny Parkins of the Audacy Original Podcast “ 1st & Pod ” previewed the 49ers - Eagles game and the 93.7 The Fan host made quite the declaration about Brock Purdy going into Philadelphia.

“I’m not convinced that he’s going to be up for the challenge of going into Philly and dealing with everything that is a road game in Philadelphia, and against a defense that had 70 sacks – which was by far the most in the NFL this year – with everything they’re going to throw at him, with their really good secondary, which is probably the best secondary as far as being able to go tit-for-tat toe-to-toe with the 49ers’ weapons at wide receiver,” Fillipponi said (4:37 in player above). “I think the bubble bursts here this weekend for Purdy.”

Purdy has done enough to win games for the 49ers but has yet to face a test like this weekend. The playoff wins against the Seahawks and Cowboys at home were nice, but Philadelphia is on another level.

“I think he has a pretty pedestrian game,” Fillipponi continued. “I think it’s a lot like when Case Keenum went into Philadelphia the last time the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. Cute story, congratulations to the guy for holding it down and helping a team advance to this point, but no, I would be absolutely stunned. I’m wearing an Audacy hoodie. I will do Sunday night’s show topless, shirtless if Brock Purdy goes in there and wins this game.”

It’s quite the statement to make given the slim point spread of just Eagles -2.5 and moneyline of -145 (59.18% implied probability). Still, perhaps Fillipponi has a soft spot for Sirianni and Philadelphia after all.

The Eagles host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. We’ll see how the outcome of that game impacts Fillipponi’s wardrobe for Sunday night’s episode.

