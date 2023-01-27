ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fillipponi: I'll do Sunday night's show shirtless if Purdy wins in Philadelphia

By Ryan Gilbert
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qu3Dj_0kTgdzrg00

Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi made some waves this week in Philadelphia after his comments about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Fillipponi didn’t seem to enjoy Sirianni’s mean mugging at the camera during his team’s blowout win against the Giants, and he doubled down on that this week on WIP.

However, even with all of that, Fillipponi has a pretty firm stance on the NFC Championship Game going in the Eagles’ favor.

Fillipponi and Danny Parkins of the Audacy Original Podcast “ 1st & Pod ” previewed the 49ers - Eagles game and the 93.7 The Fan host made quite the declaration about Brock Purdy going into Philadelphia.

“I’m not convinced that he’s going to be up for the challenge of going into Philly and dealing with everything that is a road game in Philadelphia, and against a defense that had 70 sacks – which was by far the most in the NFL this year – with everything they’re going to throw at him, with their really good secondary, which is probably the best secondary as far as being able to go tit-for-tat toe-to-toe with the 49ers’ weapons at wide receiver,” Fillipponi said (4:37 in player above). “I think the bubble bursts here this weekend for Purdy.”

Purdy has done enough to win games for the 49ers but has yet to face a test like this weekend. The playoff wins against the Seahawks and Cowboys at home were nice, but Philadelphia is on another level.

“I think he has a pretty pedestrian game,” Fillipponi continued. “I think it’s a lot like when Case Keenum went into Philadelphia the last time the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. Cute story, congratulations to the guy for holding it down and helping a team advance to this point, but no, I would be absolutely stunned. I’m wearing an Audacy hoodie. I will do Sunday night’s show topless, shirtless if Brock Purdy goes in there and wins this game.”

It’s quite the statement to make given the slim point spread of just Eagles -2.5 and moneyline of -145 (59.18% implied probability). Still, perhaps Fillipponi has a soft spot for Sirianni and Philadelphia after all.

The Eagles host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. We’ll see how the outcome of that game impacts Fillipponi’s wardrobe for Sunday night’s episode.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
Deadspin

The Eagles must be a tool of the devil

You don’t need me to tell you that the Philadelphia Eagles, and really anything from the city of Philadelphia as a whole, are evil. The loudest guy in your office? Almost certainly from Philly, or Delaware at best. That girl you know who has a habit of puking on your shoes? Grew up on the SEPTA, where she honed her vomiting skills. You haven’t known true misery until you’ve smelled a Flyers fan in the sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
CBS Philly

It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy