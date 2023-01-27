Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
acusports.com
Wildcats Battle in 4-3 Loss at Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Air Force held off Abilene Christian, 4-3, in a match that featured five tiebreakers and three three-set matches. The Wildcats won the doubles point with Dario Kmet and Cesar Barranquero getting a 6-3 win at No. 1 and Savan Chhabra and Ethan Scribner taking a 7-5 win at No. 3.
acusports.com
Cats Win Fourth Straight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Abilene Christian won its fourth consecutive match, knocking off Montana, 5-2, on Saturday. "It was an ugly win but a good win," said ACU Head Coach Juan Nunez. "We didn't play our best tennis today, but that is what makes us tough to beat. When the guys you can usually count on are having a bad day, someone else steps up."
acusports.com
WTEN Picks Up Pair of Saturday Victories
ABILENE – Abilene Christian ground out a pair of shutout wins on Saturday, taking down Trinity and Lubbock Christian by matching 7-0 scores. The Wildcats had some tight matches but prevailed against Division III's No. 16 team. ACU got the doubles point and took all three matches, fighting off...
acusports.com
Bettiol leads the charge as Wildcats take down Trailblazers
ABILENE — The Wildcats bounced back and grabbed a big win over Utah Tech on Saturday night in Moody Coliseum. After trailing by a bucket at the half, the Wildcats took control in the second half and pushed their lead to as many as 12 points. Utah Tech put together a 10-0 run to get back within two points with two minutes to play, but ACU got stops when they needed them and converted at the free throw line to secure the win. Abilene Christian's Leonardo Bettiol had a breakout game in the win, scoring 17 points for a new career high. Three other Wildcats scored in double figures as well as ACU got their work done in the paint, outscoring the Trailblazers 46-28 inside.
acusports.com
Track Sees More Top-10 Performances
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Abilene Christian posted a few new school top-10 performances Saturday at the Pittsburg State Invitational. Paige Boucher's previous best time in the 60-meter hurdles didn't have a chance to settle in before she replaced on Saturday with a mark of 8.85 seconds. A few new marks...
