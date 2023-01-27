ABILENE — The Wildcats bounced back and grabbed a big win over Utah Tech on Saturday night in Moody Coliseum. After trailing by a bucket at the half, the Wildcats took control in the second half and pushed their lead to as many as 12 points. Utah Tech put together a 10-0 run to get back within two points with two minutes to play, but ACU got stops when they needed them and converted at the free throw line to secure the win. Abilene Christian's Leonardo Bettiol had a breakout game in the win, scoring 17 points for a new career high. Three other Wildcats scored in double figures as well as ACU got their work done in the paint, outscoring the Trailblazers 46-28 inside.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO