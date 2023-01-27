ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
acusports.com

Wildcats Battle in 4-3 Loss at Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Air Force held off Abilene Christian, 4-3, in a match that featured five tiebreakers and three three-set matches. The Wildcats won the doubles point with Dario Kmet and Cesar Barranquero getting a 6-3 win at No. 1 and Savan Chhabra and Ethan Scribner taking a 7-5 win at No. 3.
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Cats Win Fourth Straight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Abilene Christian won its fourth consecutive match, knocking off Montana, 5-2, on Saturday. "It was an ugly win but a good win," said ACU Head Coach Juan Nunez. "We didn't play our best tennis today, but that is what makes us tough to beat. When the guys you can usually count on are having a bad day, someone else steps up."
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

WTEN Picks Up Pair of Saturday Victories

ABILENE – Abilene Christian ground out a pair of shutout wins on Saturday, taking down Trinity and Lubbock Christian by matching 7-0 scores. The Wildcats had some tight matches but prevailed against Division III's No. 16 team. ACU got the doubles point and took all three matches, fighting off...
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Bettiol leads the charge as Wildcats take down Trailblazers

ABILENE — The Wildcats bounced back and grabbed a big win over Utah Tech on Saturday night in Moody Coliseum. After trailing by a bucket at the half, the Wildcats took control in the second half and pushed their lead to as many as 12 points. Utah Tech put together a 10-0 run to get back within two points with two minutes to play, but ACU got stops when they needed them and converted at the free throw line to secure the win. Abilene Christian's Leonardo Bettiol had a breakout game in the win, scoring 17 points for a new career high. Three other Wildcats scored in double figures as well as ACU got their work done in the paint, outscoring the Trailblazers 46-28 inside.
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Track Sees More Top-10 Performances

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Abilene Christian posted a few new school top-10 performances Saturday at the Pittsburg State Invitational. Paige Boucher's previous best time in the 60-meter hurdles didn't have a chance to settle in before she replaced on Saturday with a mark of 8.85 seconds. A few new marks...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy