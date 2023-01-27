ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption

Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal

A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
dailyhodl.com

Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market

A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
dailyhodl.com

Binance Announces New Decentralized Storage System Based on the BNB Chain

The world’s leading crypto exchange by volume is announcing a new decentralized storage system based on its native blockchain. In a recent announcement, Binance reveals a Whitepaper for BNB Greenfield, a three-piece Web3-enabled data storage protocol built on top of the BNB Chain. “BNB Greenfield consists of a trinity...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)

A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
dailyhodl.com

Match-Trader White Label by B2Broker Gives Brokers a Comprehensive Online Trading Platform With B2Core Integration

B2Broker, an international provider of liquidity and technology for forex and crypto markets, added Match-Trader white label solution to the list of its offerings. The new partnership provides B2Broker’s clients with a fully integrated system that includes competitive rates and a pre-integrated B2Core platform. Additionally, this follows the company’s...
dailyhodl.com

Macro Guru Raoul Pal Unveils 2023 Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast, Says Positive Year Ahead

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for risk assets and cryptocurrencies. In a new interview on the Overpriced JPEGs YouTube channel, the macro guru says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will rise in 2023, albeit with some chop and unpredictability due to policy changes from the Federal Reserve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy