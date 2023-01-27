Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption
Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC To Hit ‘Triple-Headed’ Resistance Monster
Popular crypto trader Tone Vays isn’t convinced Bitcoin (BTC) will continue upwards in the short term despite the crypto asset’s sizeable January gains. The analyst tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks BTC will face some “major, major resistance” at the $25,000 mark. “I have...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin Could Be on Cusp of Major Trend Shift As Potential Repeat of 2019 Appears
Widely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up for a potential trend shift that could result in an explosive rally similar to the one in 2019. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 783,000 YouTube subscribers that three different technical indicators are converging at a key price level for Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Issues Bitcoin and Ethereum Warning, Says Looming Recession To Weigh Down on Crypto
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone is warning the economy is likely to enter a recession, resulting in a drop in cryptocurrency values. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone predicts that the stock market, business earnings and crypto are all going to take a hit in a looming economic downturn.
dailyhodl.com
Four Under-the-Radar Altcoins Explode 100% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Ignite
Four altcoins flying under the radar are generating big gains as the crypto markets continue to flash signs of strength. One of the best-performing altcoins this week is CFX, the native asset of multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network. CFX rallied from a seven-day low of $0.028 to a high of $0.080,...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Pour Capital Into Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate Since July of Last Year: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) at rates not seen in the last six months. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investors are pouring money into the digital asset markets after a long dry spell.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Accurately Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts ‘Finale’ Rally for BTC – Here’s His Target
A crypto strategist who correctly called the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) thinks that the king crypto is not yet done rallying. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be mirroring its Q2 2019 “echo bubble” setup when BTC meteorically rose from $4,000 to around $14,000 in a few months.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Following Report That Elon Musk Will Introduce Crypto Payments to Twitter
The dog-themed memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) is soaring as news spreads that Elon Musk is reportedly making moves that could bring crypto payments to Twitter. According to the Financial Times, Twitter is applying for regulatory licenses throughout the United States to permit payments on the microblogging platform. Twitter is simultaneously building...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Working With Central Bank of Montenegro on New Digital Currency Pilot Program, According to Prime Minister
San Francisco payments company Ripple is teaming up with the Central Bank of Montenegro to work on a novel digital currency pilot program. Montenegro Prime Minister Dr. Dritan Abazovic says that his country’s central bank has launched a pilot project with Ripple to build the first digital currency or stablecoin for the country.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Announces New Decentralized Storage System Based on the BNB Chain
The world’s leading crypto exchange by volume is announcing a new decentralized storage system based on its native blockchain. In a recent announcement, Binance reveals a Whitepaper for BNB Greenfield, a three-piece Web3-enabled data storage protocol built on top of the BNB Chain. “BNB Greenfield consists of a trinity...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Killer? Top Analyst Says One Layer-2 May Have Legs To Become Dominant Ethereum Scaling Solution
A popular crypto analyst thinks one layer-2 project could take out Polygon (MATIC) and become the dominant Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution. The semi-anonymous host of InvestAnswers known as “James” says Arbitrum will dominate the scaling market in a new video appearance on Crypto Banter, a YouTube channel with 599,000 subscribers.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
dailyhodl.com
Match-Trader White Label by B2Broker Gives Brokers a Comprehensive Online Trading Platform With B2Core Integration
B2Broker, an international provider of liquidity and technology for forex and crypto markets, added Match-Trader white label solution to the list of its offerings. The new partnership provides B2Broker’s clients with a fully integrated system that includes competitive rates and a pre-integrated B2Core platform. Additionally, this follows the company’s...
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Flashing Rare Bullish Signal – Here’s His Target
Veteran analyst Peter Brandt thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) has more upside potential after breaking out from an “extremely rare” technical pattern. Brandt tells his 695,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to see more rallies after BTC took out the resistance of a fulcrum pattern around $19,000. “The...
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Unveils 2023 Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast, Says Positive Year Ahead
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for risk assets and cryptocurrencies. In a new interview on the Overpriced JPEGs YouTube channel, the macro guru says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will rise in 2023, albeit with some chop and unpredictability due to policy changes from the Federal Reserve.
Comments / 0