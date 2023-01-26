Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO