24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
nsuspartans.com
NSU-NCCU Women’s Basketball Game Postponed
NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb announced Monday afternoon's women's basketball game between the Spartans and North Carolina Central at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been postponed. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game will be rescheduled for a later date. Norfolk State will return...
nsuspartans.com
Efficient Shooting Propels Spartans to 82-68 Home Victory
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men's basketball team bounced back from Monday's road loss with a comfortable home win over South Carolina State on Saturday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-68 victory. Joe Bryant Jr. led the way for the home squad,...
nsuspartans.com
Cole, Sigei Lead Impressive Showing at VMI Winter Classic
LEXINGTON, Va. – Gidion Sigei and Kai Cole picked up first place finishes on Saturday as the Norfolk State men's track wrapped another successful indoor performance at the VMI Winter Classic at the VMI-Corps Physical Training Facility. Cole crossed the finish line ahead of the rest not once, but...
22-year-old assistant girls basketball coach impersonates 13-year-old JV player
Bizarre? Shocking? Unethical? All those words can describe this story. A 22-year-old assistant coach impersonated a 13-year-old player on her team in a JV girls basketball game.
nsuspartans.com
Kimaiyo wins 5000m at Winter Classic
LEXINGTON, Va. | Mercyline Kimaiyo continued her strong start during the indoor track and field season as she won the 5000m to highlight the Norfolk State University women's track and field team during the Winter Classic, hosted by VMI on Friday and Saturday. Kimaiyo, who won the 1 mile on...
Virginia Beach, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Virginia Beach. The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Nansemond River High School basketball team will have a game with Ocean Lakes High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson.
WAVY News 10
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
WAVY News 10
Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
2 injured after leading state troopers in Gloucester into pursuit before crashing
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured, one critically, following a police pursuit in Gloucester that ended in a crash over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the incident began when a state trooper saw a 2003 Acura going in excess of 100...
Bay Journal
Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul
Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
