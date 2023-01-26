ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

nsuspartans.com

NSU-NCCU Women’s Basketball Game Postponed

NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb announced Monday afternoon's women's basketball game between the Spartans and North Carolina Central at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been postponed. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game will be rescheduled for a later date. Norfolk State will return...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Efficient Shooting Propels Spartans to 82-68 Home Victory

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men's basketball team bounced back from Monday's road loss with a comfortable home win over South Carolina State on Saturday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-68 victory. Joe Bryant Jr. led the way for the home squad,...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Cole, Sigei Lead Impressive Showing at VMI Winter Classic

LEXINGTON, Va. – Gidion Sigei and Kai Cole picked up first place finishes on Saturday as the Norfolk State men's track wrapped another successful indoor performance at the VMI Winter Classic at the VMI-Corps Physical Training Facility. Cole crossed the finish line ahead of the rest not once, but...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Kimaiyo wins 5000m at Winter Classic

LEXINGTON, Va. | Mercyline Kimaiyo continued her strong start during the indoor track and field season as she won the 5000m to highlight the Norfolk State University women's track and field team during the Winter Classic, hosted by VMI on Friday and Saturday. Kimaiyo, who won the 1 mile on...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
HAMPTON, VA
Bay Journal

Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul

Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
NORFOLK, VA

