ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ITAK_0kTgbHFo00
Photo: Moment RF

It's an all too familiar story. The work day is never ending and when you get home, you just don't feel like cooking. Out to eat it is! What is the first restaurant that pops into your head when you consider going out for a meal? This Golden State contender is known for being the absolute best place to eat out in the entire country, serving up flavor and smiles in abundance.

According to a list compiled by Yelp , the best restaurant in all of California is Broken Mouth located in Los Angeles. It also ranks as the number one best restaurant in the entire United States for 2023 .

Here is what Yelp had to say about Broken Mouth:

"Its compact menu packs a punch, featuring flavors from Tim’s family dinners and his uncle’s Korean restaurant in Honolulu, where he worked early on. For a Korean twist on the traditional Hawaiian plate lunch, Tim swaps white rice and macaroni salad for Korean greens and japgokbap, his mother’s recipe for purple multigrain rice. The entrees are Hawaiian specialties Tim longed for after moving to LA to pursue a restaurant career. Unable to find Meat Jun on the mainland, he re-created the sweet-and-savory fried beef dish with thinly sliced, egg-battered ribeye, which Hawaiian transplants say “tastes like home.” But the star of the show, according to Yelpers, “is the garlic shrimp that’s salty, crunchy, buttery,” eaten with the shell on for a “flavor bomb explosion in your mouth.”

For a continued list of the top 100 restaurants across the country visit yelp.com .

Comments / 9

Jenni Hwang
2d ago

I'm all for highlighting the little guys, but writing an article claiming something to be the best without anything to actually back that up? sir. you're asking to continue writing only fluff pieces for the rest of your "reporting" career

Reply(1)
2
Related
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelawaits.com

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roxana Anton

The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday

The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout

Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy