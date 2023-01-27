Read full article on original website
Immunotherapy Combined With Targeted Therapy in Patients With BRAF V600E–Mutated Colorectal Cancer
In one of the first clinical trials combining immunotherapy and targeted therapy for patients with BRAF V600E–mutated colorectal cancer, researchers discovered that a combination regimen of dabrafenib, trametinib, and spartalizumab resulted in long-lasting responses. The study findings published by Tian et al in Nature Medicine suggested how targeted therapies in combination with immunotherapies may improve patient outcomes.
Adjuvant S-1 vs Observation for Resected Biliary Tract Cancer
In a Japanese phase III trial (JCOG1202, ASCOT) reported in The Lancet, Nakachi et al found that adjuvant S-1 was associated with significantly improved overall survival vs observation in patients with resected biliary tract cancer. Study Details. The multicenter, open-label trial included 440 patients with resected extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, gallbladder carcinoma,...
Adjuvant FOLFOX Hepatic Arterial Infusion in Hepatocellular Carcinoma With Microvascular Invasion
In a Chinese phase III trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Li et al found that adjuvant hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy with FOLFOX (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) significantly improved disease-free survival vs routine follow-up in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma with microvascular invasion. Study Details. In the multicenter, open-label...
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Pirtobrutinib for Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
On January 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca) for patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. BRUIN. Efficacy was evaluated in BRUIN (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03740529),...
