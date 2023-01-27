ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County

BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Officials Warn About Ocean Ride Scam

Ocean County officials are warning residents of a new telephone scam that is targeting Ocean Ride customers. ​“We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Rideemployees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

