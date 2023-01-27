Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. CJ firefighters first arrival observed smoke and flames and firefighters were...
koamnewsnow.com
Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist
Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist.
koamnewsnow.com
Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
koamnewsnow.com
KFC opens at 2601 W 7th in Joplin
KFC opens at 2601 W 7th in Joplin
koamnewsnow.com
Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.
COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. "The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.". — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
koamnewsnow.com
The city of Parsons hosts a CEO Night
PARSONS, Kan. -- Jim Zaleski, the Economic Development and Tourism Director for the City of Parsons, stops by to talk about the city's inaugural CEO Night. The goal is to bring the manufacturing community together and tackle issues going on in it. It's a casual event where you can just come and go!
koamnewsnow.com
Deputy jumps median cable, avoided being crushed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday evening, January 29, 2023, Lawrence County Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-44 at 57 MM when a patrol vehicle was slammed by a tractor trailer. "Deputy Blankenship was out of his vehicle, which was positioned properly to protect the occupants of the...
koamnewsnow.com
Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy's USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
koamnewsnow.com
SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways
SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways.
koamnewsnow.com
Parsons man dies after head on crash in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Parsons man loses his life after a head-on crash in Wilson County, Kansas. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 6:00 pm on US 400, about .3 mile East of K39. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old James White, Jr. of Parsons died at the...
koamnewsnow.com
Mancini scores 26; Webb City beats Carthage to get to 3-0 in COC
Sami Mancini scores 26 Tuesday night, leading Webb City to 59-42 win over Carthage.
koamnewsnow.com
Five sign at Joplin High School; VanGilder brothers to Truman State
Drew and Draven VanGilder sign to play football at Truman State Wednesday night.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City holds off Carthage in COC showdown
Webb City beats Carthage 58-50 Tuesday night to get to 15-4 overall this season. Holton Keith leads the Cardinals with 18 points.
koamnewsnow.com
Swearingen reaches 1,000 career points; Nevada wins border battle over Frontenac
Clara Swearingen reaches 1,000 career points in Nevada's 54-51 win over Frontenac Monday night.
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac's Menghini signs to Pitt State football
Frontenac football standout Mario Menghini signs Wednesday to continue his career at Pittsburg State.
koamnewsnow.com
Girard's Niggemann signs to Pitt State football
Girard senior Luke Niggemann signs Wednesday to continue his football career at Pittsburg State.
koamnewsnow.com
Four Webb City football players sign to play in college
Four Webb City seniors sign Wednesday to play college football.
koamnewsnow.com
Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football
Lamar's Joel Beshore (SBU), Austin Wilkerson (SBU) and Cameron Sturgell (Missouri S&T) sign to play college football Wednesday.
