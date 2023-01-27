ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

koamnewsnow.com

House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood

House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. CJ firefighters first arrival observed smoke and flames and firefighters were...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.

COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
COMMERCE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

The city of Parsons hosts a CEO Night

PARSONS, Kan. -- Jim Zaleski, the Economic Development and Tourism Director for the City of Parsons, stops by to talk about the city's inaugural CEO Night. The goal is to bring the manufacturing community together and tackle issues going on in it. It's a casual event where you can just come and go!
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Deputy jumps median cable, avoided being crushed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday evening, January 29, 2023, Lawrence County Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-44 at 57 MM when a patrol vehicle was slammed by a tractor trailer. “Deputy Blankenship was out of his vehicle, which was positioned properly to protect the occupants of the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways

SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990....
DUENWEG, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Parsons man dies after head on crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Parsons man loses his life after a head-on crash in Wilson County, Kansas. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 6:00 pm on US 400, about .3 mile East of K39. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old James White, Jr. of Parsons died at the...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City holds off Carthage in COC showdown

Webb City beats Carthage 58-50 Tuesday night to get to 15-4 overall this season. Holton Keith leads the Cardinals with 18 points. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Webb City holds off Carthage in COC showdown. Holton...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Swearingen reaches 1,000 career points; Nevada wins border battle over Frontenac

Clara Swearingen reaches 1,000 career points in Nevada's 54-51 win over Frontenac Monday night. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Swearingen reaches 1,000 career points; Nevada wins border battle over Frontenac. Clara Swearingen tops 1,000 career points...
FRONTENAC, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Frontenac's Menghini signs to Pitt State football

Frontenac football standout Mario Menghini signs Wednesday to continue his career at Pittsburg State. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. High-school-sports. Local-sports. College-sports. Frontenac's Menghini signs to Pitt State football. Mario Menghini signs Wednesday to play safety...
FRONTENAC, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Girard's Niggemann signs to Pitt State football

Girard senior Luke Niggemann signs Wednesday to continue his football career at Pittsburg State. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. High-school-sports. Local-sports. College-sports.
GIRARD, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Four Webb City football players sign to play in college

Four Webb City seniors sign Wednesday to play college football. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. High-school-sports. Local-sports. College-sports.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football

Lamar's Joel Beshore (SBU), Austin Wilkerson (SBU) and Cameron Sturgell (Missouri S&T) sign to play college football Wednesday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football. Joel Beshore and Austin Wilkerson...
LAMAR, MO

