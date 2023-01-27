Ansonia Police make burglary arrest

ANSONIA, CONN(WTIC Radio) -Ansonia Police have made a second arrest in a commercial burglary that occurred last November.

Police said Fuel First on Main Street was burglarized November second. The front window of the store was broken, a gaming machine was broken into and several hundred dollars in cash was stolen.

Video evidence showed one male breaking the window, while another male drove a dark colored Chevy SUV to and from the scene.

Erik Kycia, 36, of Ansonia was arrested earlier this week. He faces burglary and larceny charges.

Michael Barton was arrested December eleventh. He faces similar charges.

Both men appear in Derby Superior Court February 8th.