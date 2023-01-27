Read full article on original website
WilsonCC
2d ago
Dallas defense would be top 5 with him for sure…but giving up that much would be tough. Dallas has been doing real well in the draft! They got Diggs with a second round draft pick! May be better off using their number 1 pick on a CB
Reply(1)
5
My Facts > Your Feelings
2d ago
Dak, there are 2 colors of jersey out there to choose from. Throw the ball to the same color jersey that you're wearing. Thanks.
Reply(2)
7
Hak a dollar
1d ago
I can understand the frustration being a cowboy fan but if they trade Dak who are they going to get to replace him I sure would like to know and please don't say Carr
Reply(2)
2
