Happy New Year! It has been a whirlwind of a month after the Texas Legislature convened in Austin for its 88th session. On January 10, state lawmakers and their families descended upon the State Capitol for the official start to the legislative session. Following the oath of office ceremony and other “opening day” business, I was honored to receive the vote of my colleagues to serve a second term as speaker of the Texas House — a privilege I do not take lightly, especially as the first speaker to hail from Southeast Texas.

