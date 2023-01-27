ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

KLTV

Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
LoneStar 92

17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
LUFKIN, TX
KBTX.com

Walker County resident escapes injury after neighbor alerts him to fire Thursday

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County Resident was preparing for bed Thursday evening when a neighbor alerted him to a fire spreading at his house. Six units from New Waverly Fire Department arrived in the New Waverly neighborhood Sam Houston Estates off FM 1374, to find heavy fire and smoke, but they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. Huntsville Fire Department and Montgomery County Fire Department assisted at the scene, and Dodge Firefighters covered the vacant New Waverly stations.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Murder investigation underway in Dayton area

Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a 46-year-old Dayton woman Friday night at a home on CR 4882 in the Dayton area. According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DAYTON, TX
KICKS 105

4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses

Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
KICKS 105

Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas

Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
LUFKIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests

A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
US105

Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week

This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
ONALASKA, TX
mocomotive.com

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

