Dispose Of These Hazardous Materials Lurking In Your Lufkin, Texas Garage
Looking around your garage or shed, you might find some items that have been there for a long time. Things like paint and old car batteries that you can't just put out in the trash can build up over time. If you have had a can of paint for over...
13.51-pound bass caught in East Texas for Toyota ShareLunker Program
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 13.51 pound fish was caught at Lake Nacogdoches, Texas Parks and Wildlife shared on Monday. This was the second ShareLunker caught in the 2023 season of the Toyota ShareLunker Program. The giant fish was reeled in by Jack York, and officials congratulated him on this great catch. “Let us know […]
KLTV
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
KBTX.com
Walker County resident escapes injury after neighbor alerts him to fire Thursday
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County Resident was preparing for bed Thursday evening when a neighbor alerted him to a fire spreading at his house. Six units from New Waverly Fire Department arrived in the New Waverly neighborhood Sam Houston Estates off FM 1374, to find heavy fire and smoke, but they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. Huntsville Fire Department and Montgomery County Fire Department assisted at the scene, and Dodge Firefighters covered the vacant New Waverly stations.
Don’t Be Alarmed if You See Elvis or Mona Lisa in Nacogdoches, TX
Saturday, February 4th, if you happen to be in the area of downtown Nacogdoches, don't be surprised if you see Van Gogh or Mona Lisa, or there could be a sighting of Cher, Madonna, Elvis, or maybe even a glimpse of the cast of Gilligan's Island. So, what's going on...
Contractor wanted after allegedly scamming elderly Polk County woman out of $28k
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A contractor out of Kingwood has allegedly scammed a Polk County elderly woman out of $28,000. According to Polk County officials, Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is under investigation after having an elderly woman pay him $28,000 up front and never returning to finish or even start the job he was paid […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Murder investigation underway in Dayton area
Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a 46-year-old Dayton woman Friday night at a home on CR 4882 in the Dayton area. According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas
Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
bluebonnetnews.com
LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests
A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were...
Creative Talent Of Lufkin, Texas Showcased At First Art Walk
There will be food trucks, live music, and beautiful art in downtown Lufkin Saturday, January 28 2023 from 1- 4 PM. Lufkin Creative has a new event for everyone in the community to join in on. The weather is a bit up in the air for Saturday, but this event...
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
12newsnow.com
'Everything went numb' : Newton man grateful to be alive after being struck by lightning
Doctors at the hospital in Jasper were stunned to see Dean walking. They said since the lightning traveled through his body, he should've had a heart attack.
