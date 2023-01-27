KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Of all the potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII, this was the one that was always the most intriguing. We have the Kansas City Chiefs chasing their second championship in the last four years and the Philadelphia Eagles pursuing their second title in the last six years. We're going to see the top seeds in the AFC and NFC square off. Of course, we also have familiarity. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is taking on the same franchise that he spent 14 years leading, while the Kelce brothers (Eagles center Jason and Chiefs tight end Travis) will tangle for family bragging rights.

