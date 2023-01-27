Read full article on original website
The First Read, Super Bowl LVII: 6 factors that could determine Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Of all the potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII, this was the one that was always the most intriguing. We have the Kansas City Chiefs chasing their second championship in the last four years and the Philadelphia Eagles pursuing their second title in the last six years. We're going to see the top seeds in the AFC and NFC square off. Of course, we also have familiarity. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is taking on the same franchise that he spent 14 years leading, while the Kelce brothers (Eagles center Jason and Chiefs tight end Travis) will tangle for family bragging rights.
NFL Draft 2023: UPDATED order after Chiefs beat Bengals, Eagles beat 49ers
Another one bites the dust. Or in this case, two. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. As a result, another two spots in...
NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. Five of the most unanticipated participants in Championship Sunday. But first, a look at how the final four teams stack up against each other, on each...
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game
WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Jalen Hurts. Brock Purdy. MVP candidate versus unlikely Rookie of the Year contender. That's how this game has been presented this week, but it's so much more than that. It isn't often that a pair of such well-balanced teams like these two end up meeting in the conference championship. Usually, one or both squads possess a defined strength in one or two areas and might be hiding a weakness. Not these two.
Todd Monken reportedly lands second NFL OC interview
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is garnering interest from multiple NFL teams, and a new report suggests he has already spoken to one. Monken interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator position this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero notes that Monken has been looking for a possible return to the NFL... The post Todd Monken reportedly lands second NFL OC interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Neil Reynolds' Championship Sunday Wrap Up
During the countdown to Sunday night's AFC Championship Game, I asked NBC's Peter King if the Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow Chapter Four showdown had the chance to be a legacy-defining contest. From the press box at Arrowhead Stadium, Peter saw where I was going with that line of questioning but was...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes' house!'
Kansas City Chiefs players were fed up with all the talk emanating from Cincinnati referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead," signifying Joe Burrow's 3-0 record against K.C. Following Sunday's nail-biting 23-20 win over the Bengals, Chiefs players fired back. "Burrowhead, my ass. It's Mahomes' house!" Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
NFL sets salary cap at $224.8 million for 2023 season
The NFL informed teams that the salary cap for the 2023 season has been set at $224.8 million, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Monday afternoon. This represents a $16.6 million increase from the 2022 salary cap — which was just $208.2 million — and a $42.3 million increase from the COVID-riddled 2021 season.
Niners QBs Brock Purdy (UCL sprain), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers dealt with quarterback injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season. Rookie QB Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury on the Niners' first offensive drive of their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy returned in the second half down when his backup Josh Johnson was lost to a concussion, but Purdy's elbow severely limited his ability to throw and the 49ers' play-calling.
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The
NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday
On Championship Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cincinnati Bengals visited the Kansas City Chiefs once again. After Philadelphia's win over the 49ers and Kansas City's win over the Bengals, Super Bowl LVII will now feature the Eagles and Chiefs. Below are reactions on social...
Quarterback injuries finally catch up with 49ers in NFC title game loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- Every time the San Francisco 49ers were faced with adversity this season, they lowered their bucket into a well of resilience and came up with an answer. This time, there were no answers. The bucket was empty. And now the season is over following a 31-7 loss to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator
Atlanta's defensive coordinator search has ended. The Falcons named Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator on Friday, the team announced. Nielsen spent the past six seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a defensive line coach and held a co-defensive coordinator title for the 2022 season under Saints head coach Dennis Allen.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder
Justin Herbert's offseason is going to include some rehabilitation. The Chargers quarterback underwent surgery on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced Sunday. He is expected to be cleared for participation in the offseason program in the spring, which won't begin until April. Herbert was...
Broncos had second meeting with Jim Harbaugh about head coaching job
Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor, Mich., this week to meet in person with Jim Harbaugh about the team's head coaching job, according to sources informed of their situation. Harbaugh announced earlier this month he was staying at the University of Michigan after interviewing virtually with...
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles
49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell suffered a groin injury during the Niners' Divisional Round win over the Cowboys last week, but was able to play through the pain to collect 51 yards off 14 carries.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo
The two have only spent five seasons as a pair, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continued to climb the postseason charts together in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard touchdown pass from the All-Pro quarterback to his All-Pro...
