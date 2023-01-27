Read full article on original website
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
shelbycountypost.com
Wortman Family Foundation for Shelby and Hancock counties awards over $300,000 to start 2023
Advisory board members of the Wortman Family Foundation for Shelby and Hancock counties convened in January to evaluate the 32 requests received for funding through the foundation’s second grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations serving Shelby and Hancock counties were invited to submit proposals that focused on health and education as...
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
shelbycountypost.com
Column: Travel with Shelby Senior Services, Inc.
Looking outside at the gloomy, leafless trees and snow, we have a few more weeks to go. However, warmer weather is on the way and this is the perfect time to choose one or more of the fun trips Shelby Senior Services has planned for May through September. Let me...
95.3 MNC
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales
Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
WTHI
Martin county man building tiny homes for residents
SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - To many in the area, Shoals is known as the home of the Jug Rock. The town of around 600 is becoming known as the home of “the tiny home”. A few years ago, Bob Tedrow sold his home and began looking for land to pursue his hobby of building tiny homes.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
cbs4indy.com
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
