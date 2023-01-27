When the Eagles famously sang, "We haven't had that spirit here since 1969," on "Hotel California," perhaps they were really talking about Ghost. The Swedish rockers have announced an upcoming exhibit in Los Angeles dedicated to their "1969 era." The display, titled Ghost -- Reverence & Resurrection, will open at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles on February 1 and will feature "artifacts from the short lived but massively influential 1969 iteration of Ghost."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO