Ghost turns the clock back to 1969 for upcoming Los Angeles exhibit

When the Eagles famously sang, "We haven't had that spirit here since 1969," on "Hotel California," perhaps they were really talking about Ghost. The Swedish rockers have announced an upcoming exhibit in Los Angeles dedicated to their "1969 era." The display, titled Ghost -- Reverence & Resurrection, will open at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles on February 1 and will feature "artifacts from the short lived but massively influential 1969 iteration of Ghost."
Ice Sculptors Add Crown Jewels to Winter Fest

(La Porte, IN) - A fresh blanket of snow added just the right touch to La Porte’s annual Winter Fest, and beautiful ice sculptures now adorn Plaza 618 like crystal jewels. On Friday afternoon ice sculptors unveiled their creations at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe. Howard Busfield of...
Jettie Goodman

Jettie Lee Goodman, 91, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at Brickyard Healthcare in Valparaiso, IN with family by her side. She was born November 6th, 1931, in Salem, Arkansas, the daughter of J.T. Clanton and Hattie (Jones) Clanton. In 1943, Jettie moved from Lake...
Slicers Bounce Back with 58-34 Win Over Concord

Friday night the La Porte boys' basketball team fell behind Crown Point 15-0 in the first quarter leading to a disappointing 68-51 defeat. Saturday night the Slicers flipped the script on Concord, scoring the game’s first 10 points on their way to a 20-8 first-quarter lead and a 58-34 win.
Pancake Breakfast for 4-H

(La Porte, IN) - The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will fire up the griddles this weekend for the return of their popular All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast to raise money for La Porte County 4-H youth programs. In its 102nd year, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte will offer pancakes, eggs,...
Bulldogs Bite Slicers 68-51

Coach Jordan Heckard stressed the importance of a good start before Friday’s game at Crown Point. He got the opposite. La Porte was held scoreless until the 3:13 mark of the first quarter while the Bulldogs were scoring the game’s first 15 points. La Porte ran off the next 5, cutting the lead to 10 but that was as close as the Slicers would get all evening falling 68-51.
Hutchens Found Guilty in New Carlisle Murder

(South Bend, IN) - Guilty was the verdict handed down to 16-year-old Anthony Hutchens of New Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. After many legal road bumps over the past two years, Hutchens was tried and convicted this week in the molestation and death of 6-year-old Grace Ross behind their New Carlisle apartment complex in March of 2021.
