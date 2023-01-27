Casey Wilson welcomes baby girl Frankie Rose via surrogate

Happy Endings alum Casey Wilson and her husband David Caspe have welcomed a baby girl called Frankie Rose via surrogate .

The 42-year-old actress, who shot to fame on Saturday Night Live , joyfully broke the news on Instagram this week with an album of the baby girl.

'This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius!' the mother-of-three crowed in the caption. 'Our angel Frances "Frankie" Rose Caspe is here!'

Casey tied the knot with her husband, the creator of Happy Endings, in a ceremony in Ojai, California in 2014 after the sitcom had ended.

They then welcomed two little boys into the world, seven-year-old Max and five-year-old Henry, before adding a daughter to the family this month.

Casey gushed that Frankie was 'Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for.'

She declared: 'Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring.'

Turning her attention to her daughter, Casey effervesced: 'Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined.'

The proud mother wrote that her daughter 'completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can.'

Casey was just 25 years old when she lost her own mother Kathy, a political activist, who struggled with obesity, to a heart attack in 2005.

On Instagram this week, Casey said her little girl's 'arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.'

The message was accompanied by a heartwarming album that included pictures of newborn Frankie with her mother and her two older brothers.

A few years ago Casey wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about experiencing 'motherhood imposter syndrome' with her boys.

When Max developed symptoms of what was eventually diagnosed as celiac disease, Casey initially placed the blame squarely on herself.

'I maintained the situation was absolutely dire and it was my fault, that what needed fixing was me,' she wrote in the op-ed.

Once the diagnosis finally came and she discovered Max had celiac disease she 'was really mainly flooded with relief in the sense of having an answer.'

Since then her impostor syndrome has 'lifted so much' and 'I have less tolerance for beating myself up. We're all trying our best.'