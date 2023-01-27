ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

GoPSUsports.com

Men's Gymnastics Loses Close Battle to Nebraska

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 4 Penn State men's gymnastics loses to no. 3 Nebraska in a tight 399.550-398.000 competition. Josh Karnes takes a first-place event title on parallel bars with a 14.350. Michael Jaroh earns first on rings for the second consecutive time in a home meet with a 14.200.
LINCOLN, NE
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Roar to Dominant 83-61 Win over Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned its largest win over Michigan in program history Sunday afternoon as the Nittany Lions dominated the Wolverines in an 83-61 victory inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a 42-11 run over a 14:43 stretch that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Falls to LSU, 5-2

Box Score BATON ROUGE, La. – The Penn State women's tennis (2-3) team fell, 5-2, against LSU on Sunday. The Nittany Lions went 1-1 on the weekend. LSU clinched the first point of the match by taking doubles wins on courts one and three. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Karly Friedland...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GoPSUsports.com

Former NCAA Faculty Representative John Coyle Passes

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. - Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics mourns the passing of former NCAA faculty representative John Coyle, who died on Jan. 16 in State College. He was 87. Coyle was Penn State's NCAA faculty representative for 30 years (1970-2000) and retired from his post in the summer of 2000....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

MacKay Named CHA Forward of the Week

WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey graduate student Eleri MacKay was named College Hockey America Forward of the Week for her play against Lindenwood this past week. This is her first CHA weekly award nod this season. MacKay tallied a pair of goals in each game against Lindenwood on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Tennis Sweeps Duquesne and St. Francis

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (4-0) tallied a 6-1 win over Duquesne (0-2) and collected a 7-0 victory over St. Francis (0-2). "I think it's nice to start the season off with four quality wins," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I feel like we're trending in the right direction. We have some things that we're going to have to work on this week. Each week gets tougher and tougher. I feel like a lot of guys got to play today, which was good. So, I feel like we're trending in the right direction, and these were what these matches were for."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Blanks Harvard, 7-0

Box Score BATON ROUGE, La. – The Penn State women's tennis (2-2) team defeated Harvard (3-2) at LSU, 7-0, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions collected wins on courts two and three to collect the doubles point. Yvonne Zuffova and Alexandra Nielsen handily defeated Sany Gawande and Angel You 6-1....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Sweeps Lindenwood 6-3 on Senior Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- A second period comeback by the No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team propelled them to a 6-3 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED. Lindenwood jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal by Morgan Neitzke with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

