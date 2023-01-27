ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

December consumer spending declines; recession concerns remain

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Consumer spending fell 0.2% in December from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday.

From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index – a closely watched measure of inflation – for December increased 5%. Prices for goods increased 4.6% and prices for services increased 5.2%.

Food prices increased 11.2% and energy prices increased 6.9%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 4.4% from a year ago.

Friday's consumer spending figures follow a series of economic reports this week that show concerns about a recession remain.

U.S. economic growth slowed to a 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing an end to a year marked by high inflation. In the third quarter of last year, real GDP increased 3.2%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday.

Pending home sales increased in December for the first time since May 2022, after six consecutive months of declines, according to the latest figures from the National Association of Realtors.

"The main issue this year has been declining affordability, with potential buyers getting squeezed by both higher prices and rapidly rising mortgage rates," according to First Trust Portfolios .

The latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics, released this week, found that more than half of respondents put the possibility of a recession over the next year at 50% or higher.

"The results ... indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," NABE President Julia Coronado said. "For the first time since 2020, more respondents expect falling rather than increased employment at their firms in the next three months."

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Poll: Americans not optimistic about government, economy

(The Center Square) – The government is the nation's top problem, according to Gallup’s latest poll. The government (21%) beat out inflation (15%) and illegal immigration (11%). Mentions of the economy fell six points to 10%, the lowest reading in a year. The poll was conducted from Jan. 2-22 during Kevin McCarthy's contentious Speaker of the House election. The period also included the discovery of classified government documents from in...
Wyoming News

February Mortgage Rates on the Downslope by End of Month

February mortgage rates forecast Mortgage rates could decline in February as the Federal Reserve writes the next chapters of its inflation-busting campaign. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit its January peak in the first week of the year and fell thereafter. It's too early to conclude that the 30-year mortgage has already reached its 2023 zenith, but it's quite possible. ...
Wyoming News

Smart Money: No-Spend Month, and Recover From Credit Damage

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a conversation about how to do a no-spend month that will work for you. Then we pivot to this week’s money question from a listener’s text message: “Hi, NerdWallet. I have been binging your podcasts this weekend!...
Wyoming News

Rekindle Your Fizzling Financial Resolutions

Save more, spend less and pay off debt are popular New Year’s resolutions — and perhaps the ones most likely to fall by the wayside a few weeks into the year when reality sets in and expenses derail plans. But an early-in-the-year setback, like paying your health insurance deductible or the credit card bills after a costly December, doesn’t have to knock you off course. After all, you made those resolutions, so you can change them. And making more specific resolutions that are easier to...
Wyoming News

Data and Methodology

To find where Americans are happiest, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities of which 164 had available data. Thirteen metrics were considered across three categories: Personal Finances Percent of individuals earning $100,000 or more. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Cost of living as a percent of income. This is the cost of living (for an individual with no children) divided by the median household...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy