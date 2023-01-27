ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center after Duxbury tragedy

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 6 days ago

PLYMOUTH − Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler visited local 911 operators Thursday after first responders were called to a Duxbury home where three children suffered fatal injuries.

Plymouth County Control shared a photo of the superstar posing with workers. The caption read, “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday.”

In the photo, Tyler has his arm around one of the dispatchers as five others gather around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEmpA_0kTgUFNT00

Plymouth County Control is the mutual-aid control point for Fire District 2, coordinating mutual-aid responses from one community to another. It covers 29 individual fire departments as well as private ambulance companies.

Dispatchers at the center coordinated the response to a 911 call Tuesday night reporting a woman's attempted suicide on Summer Street in Duxbury. When officers arrived, they found a woman seriously injured after jumping from a second-story window, and two of her children strangled to death inside. A third child, an 8-month-old boy, died Friday of his injuries.

DA: Children strangled inside Duxbury home, mother to be charged with murder

Health: Deaths of Duxbury children push postpartum depression and mental health to forefront

At a news conference Wednesday, Duxbury and Plymouth County officials talked about the horror of the scene for local police, firefighters and EMTs.

"Many of them will not forget what they saw last evening," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone on Thursday thanked the community "for their outpouring of support."

"Because the public safety community is often faced with traumatic situations, there are established mechanisms in place to ensure that we have the resources needed to continue operating and support our personnel under even the most extreme of conditions," he said in a statement. "We are well-equipped to provide for the needs of our people while we continue to supply needed services to the residents of Duxbury."

'Devastated and heartbroken': Duxbury gathers to pray after children killed, mother charged

Tyler, 74, and his bandmates have all called the South Shore home. At one point, he and two of his bandmates, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer, all lived in Marshfield. Bandmate Joe Perry recently sold his Duxbury compound for $4.1 million. Tyler and Perry owned a music club, Mount Blue, in Norwell in 1997.

Tyler has made several South Shore appearances in the last year, including a meal at Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury last June and Alba on 53 in Hanover in April. His son still lives in the area.

Aerosmith played a 50th-anniversary concert in September at Fenway Park.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center after Duxbury tragedy

