Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
Freezing temperatures seen around the Bay Area, and Tuesday could be colder
Bone-chilling temperatures gripped the Bay Area overnight.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
San Francisco officials pinpoint streets most disrupted by driverless Cruise
There were 92 incidents reported to the city in a seven-month period in 2022.
San Francisco Mission pizza restaurant Pi Bar is closing after 13 years
"Let's be frank: The past three years have sucked," said co-owner Rich Rosen.
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Schroeder's celebrates 130 years in San Francisco with special beer release
The German restaurant is paying homage to its menu offerings over its 130-year history.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys,. Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST...
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Martinez Tribune
Annual Wild Mushroom Warning issued for Parklands
With this year’s exceptionally abundant rains, Regional Parks visitors may have noticed mushrooms popping up in great numbers. Mushrooms are an ecologically important part of our parklands and can look beautiful – but some of them contain dangerous toxins. The death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata) are two of the world’s most toxic mushrooms, and both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks during the rainy season.
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
San Francisco's acclaimed Pier 24 Photography gallery to close
The decision comes as the result of a lengthy effort to extend the business's lease with the Port.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
SFGate
Proper San Francisco etiquette about BART, tipping, the Giants and more
Every day, San Franciscans confront ethical dilemmas large and small, ranging from existential affordability issues to pedestrian entitlement worthy of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Objectively defining proper social etiquette is an impossible task, especially when so much comes down to an in-the-moment decision. That's why we consulted the...
Mumu Hot Pot Is Steaming Up for its San Francisco Debut
The Bay Area-based restaurant is coming to 2 Varela Avenue, not far from Stonestown shopping mall, and it's opening in spring 2023.
sfstandard.com
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year
Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
Jerry Garcia’s Grateful Dead cannabis brand is leaving California
"This was a hard decision for them, they love California."
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
SFGate
