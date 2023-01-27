ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys,. Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST...
Annual Wild Mushroom Warning issued for Parklands

With this year’s exceptionally abundant rains, Regional Parks visitors may have noticed mushrooms popping up in great numbers. Mushrooms are an ecologically important part of our parklands and can look beautiful – but some of them contain dangerous toxins. The death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata) are two of the world’s most toxic mushrooms, and both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks during the rainy season.
Proper San Francisco etiquette about BART, tipping, the Giants and more

Every day, San Franciscans confront ethical dilemmas large and small, ranging from existential affordability issues to pedestrian entitlement worthy of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Objectively defining proper social etiquette is an impossible task, especially when so much comes down to an in-the-moment decision. That's why we consulted the...
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year

Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
