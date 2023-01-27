ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent and Sussex County – Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street / Monday, February 6th through April

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Milford — Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14)

Milford – ; The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) starting on Monday, February 6th for drawbridge repairs. The repairs will address damage resulting from oversized vehicles striking the bridge in December 2021 and again in December 2022. The work is expected to be completed in early April 2023. [More]

Comments / 0

Related
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are still on the scene investigating a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
NEWARK, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident

A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

One Killed, Two Hospitalized In UTV Accident North Of Newark

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Six solar fields await Sussex council action

Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Off road vehicle crash kills one in Corner Ketch

One person died, and at least two others were hurt, when a utility task vehicle (UTV) crashed on private property in the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road around 10 Sunday night, January 29, 2023. New Castle County Police said five people were believed to be riding the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash

BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman

FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
FELTON, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Mike Purzycki, Chief Wilfredo Campos Announce that Wilmington Police Officers Have Begun Carrying Naloxone (Narcan)

Following training, officers will carry Naloxone nasal spray to assist with rendering emergency assistance to those suffering from an opioid overdose. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Wilfredo Campos today announced that Wilmington police officers have started to carry Naloxone (aka Narcan), a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Over the past several months, WPD has worked with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services to develop a plan for this initiative and to implement a training curriculum for officers.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Felton traffic stop leads to discovery of handgun hidden in vehicle

FELTON, Del. – A Felton man is facing multiple charges after police found a handgun hidden in his vehicle. On January 28th, around 8:09 p.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a driver fail to use a turn signal when turning onto South State Street from Banning Road. The driver continued, making multiple other moving violations in his Ford Taurus, say police.
FELTON, DE
getawaycouple.com

Check Out This Western Town on the East Coast

You can get a taste of the Old West by heading to the East Coast. We’re talking about Frontier Town in Ocean City, Md., which has been a popular vacation spot for decades. There are all kinds of activities here for the family, indoors and out, and more than 600 campsites. That helps to explain why this resort community has a small-town flavor at times but becomes a boomtown every summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home

FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
FRUITLAND, MD
WGMD Radio

Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford

Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
SEAFORD, DE
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges

Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FELTON, DE
CBS Philly

Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby.  "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy