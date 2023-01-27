Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Magazine
Do As I Say... And Do! 10 Ways Black Parents Can Lead by Example in Daily Life
Children learn many lessons through mimicry and observation versus being verbally told what to do or how to act. The command, ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’ never felt right as a child, and it certainly still brings pause to many parents today. But each new generation of parents learns more than the previous generation and collectively works to do better. Here are ten ways to upgrade our parenting skills and lead our children by example through everyday actions and activities. It’s an especially important goal in the new year.
macaronikid.com
9 Ways to Up Your Parenting Game in 2023
New Year, New You? If you're looking to up your parenting game or just need some new ideas to solve these three common challenges, we've got you!. Each challenge is broken down into what you want and what you need to happen in order to meet that challenge. Feel free to customize the challenges for your family and have fun! The idea is to create memories while teaching the kiddos that daily chores can be enjoyable!
I run a support group for toddler parents. Here are 5 things every mom of a toddler should know.
The mental health counselor shares how raising toddlers can be triggering, and parents should acknowledge that and talk about it with others.
Sleep training is still the hardest part of parenting for me
It’s the one thing that overwhelms me and brings me to the point of tears at times.
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Man Finds 38-Year-Old Girlfriend Crying About Teenage Daughter Because She’s Not as Popular as She Was in High School
If a loved one is crying for no discernible reason, it's only natural to want to find out what the source of their pain may be. Such is the case with one man who found his 38-year-old girlfriend upset about her teenage daughter. And the reason for her tears? She's not as popular as she was in high school. The boyfriend reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me
DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often. I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
A Dad Refused to Help His LGBTQ+ Daughter Make Sure It Was Safe to Come Out to Family & Reddit Set Him Straight
A challenge that often goes unnoticed for LGBTQ+ people? Navigating the often stressful parts of coming out to friends, family, peers and strangers. It’s something that heterosexual people never need to put much thought into in day-to-day interactions, which can often mean even the most loving allies in our circles don’t always get the anxiety that comes with it.
Woman Paralyzed After Her Friend Pushed Into Pool Says She'll 'never get over it'
Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was left paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic accident on her hen do in 2010. Rachelle and her friends were having a night out and were by the pool at her best friend's home when she was pushed into the water. The joke turned into disaster when Rachelle hit her head at the bottom of the pool and became quadriplegic.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
12tomatoes.com
Woman Plans Lavish Baby Shower But No One Shows Up
We all wish that we had friends like these and our heart goes out to this woman. Can you believe that she went to all of this trouble to put on a baby shower for her friend and no one showed up?. To make matters worse, 17 people claimed that...
Budget-conscious mom of bullied 8-year-old refuses to invite 30 classmates to birthday despite parental complaints
A budget-sensitive mom who is throwing a small birthday party for her 8-year-old is being pressured by her daughter’s teacher and other parents to invite all 30 of her child’s classmates. She’s written a Reddit post to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong for refusing to do so.
Dear Abby: I make unmarried houseguests sleep in separate beds
DEAR ABBY: I have known “Gigi” since second grade. We have stayed in touch through the years, although more sporadically in the last two decades. Until 10 years ago, she would spend a week with us in the summer. She came three different times, and we had fun. We also visited her twice in California. I was married, but without kids then. Shortly after our first child was born, she started dating — and then living with — her boyfriend. I’m happy that she’s happy with him. Soon after they began dating, Gigi asked about coming to visit, and I agreed,...
Woman doesn't want to buy a nice wedding gift for her friend who suddenly wanted to get married
When you are invited to a wedding, you are usually expected to get the couple a gift that they have on their registry. However, if you don't have a lot of money or just had the wedding come up suddenly, you may not want to have to get a gift.
Meet a mom who takes care of people's babies while they make huge parenting decisions.
This article originally appeared on 04.08.16I'm trying desperately to be respectful of the person speaking to me, but my husband keeps texting me.First he sends me a selfie of him with Rafi*, then it's an account of who stopped him on his way into the NICU.
Dear Abby: Grandma’s Facebook posts strike a nerve after loss
DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how “close” they were. Her friends all send […] The post Dear Abby: Grandma’s Facebook posts strike a nerve after loss appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Comments / 0