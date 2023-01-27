Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Austin Police near return of license plate readers
According to APD, these high-tech cameras helped detectives crack dozens of violent crime cases between 2016 and 2020.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
APD searching for 2 suspects in north Austin violent carjacking
The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men suspected in a violent carjacking in north Austin, according to a APD news release.
‘Horrific’: Jarrell students among 1 dead, 4 injured at northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
TCSO deputy taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crash on icy road
A TCSO deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler in southeast Travis County Tuesday morning.
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
VIDEO RELEASED: 3 APD officers shot downtown shooting suspect
In an effort to maintain transparency and build trust with the Austin community, the Austin Police Department released several materials related to the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 15, according to a APD news release.
One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
Austin Police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday, Austin Police Department’s Chief of Police Joseph Chacon released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle
(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
