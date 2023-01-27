ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas. Police said Monday that 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police say that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle

(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX

