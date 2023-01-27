ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

EO review (2023) – we just got a new favourite donkey

We are truly living in the age of the movie donkey right now, and while Jenny from The Banshees of Inisherin was a delight, we have just found our new favourite donkey thanks to the Polish drama movie EO and its titular star. The film is wonderfully simple in its...
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Taste of Country

Kane Brown ‘Very Sick,’ Cancels Additional Tour Date

Kane Brown canceled a second-straight date on his European tour, effectively bringing the trek to a premature end. Doctors say the singer won't be able to perform by Tuesday night (Jan. 31), meaning his show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been canceled. This comes after he scrapped a Jan. 29 show slated for Berlin, Germany.
thedigitalfix.com

Scorsese reveals when he decided Ray Liotta had to star in Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese is responsible for many of the best movies ever made, and the ‘90s movie Goodfellas is certainly among them. It’s safe to say the ultimate crime flick would not be the same without Ray Liotta, and Scorsese has revealed when he decided to cast the actor in the starring role.
thedigitalfix.com

New short Pixar movie is bringing back this beloved character

We all know that Up is one of the best Pixar movies of all time — but the family movie‘s opening sequence, which showed Carl’s romance with Ellie before she tragically passed away, still breaks my heart. Released back in 2009, the animated movie followed Carl as...
thedigitalfix.com

Mark Hamill kept one Star Wars prop that he’ll never sell

The prop department from Star Wars must be an absolute treasure trove, full of amazing weapons, costumes, and other cool bits and pieces. Actor Mark Hamill has been around for a while now, and has recently revealed what his most prized possession is from his time in the Star Wars movie universe.
thedigitalfix.com

Eddie Murphy wants to do a Shrek movie starring Donkey

Puss in Boots is making waves with his new movie, and Eddie Murphy thinks Shrek’s buddy Donkey should be the next cartoon character to get his own animated movie as a reward for being so funny. Murphy voiced Donkey in the original Shrek movie and the character became hugely...
thedigitalfix.com

Who plays Frank in The Last of Us TV series?

Who plays Frank in The Last of Us? The HBO show based on Naughty Dog’s iconic survival horror videogame is taking a detour, to visit someone familiar, but whose story has been changed quite a bit. Joel and Ellie make a visit to The Last of Us characters Bill...
thedigitalfix.com

The best Ant-Man characters

Who are the best Ant-Man characters? Along with Doctor Strange, Ant-Man has quickly (and surprisingly) transitioned into one of the most important, leading characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the Ant-Man 3 release date is right on the horizon, and the new movie will be introducing a selection of...
thedigitalfix.com

Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok?

Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok? Record of Ragnarok season 2, part 2 is now here, and fans are still digesting what happened in the latest part of the show. The anime series, which is available on streaming service Netflix, has been hugely popular and has picked up an audience from all across the world. The TV series sees representatives from humanity fight against representatives of the gods in order to redeem themselves from humanity’s millennia of wrong doing.
thedigitalfix.com

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish review (2023) – actually worth the hype

Imagine spending over a decade making Avatar 2, only for a new movie about Shrek’s sidekick to swoop in and get a higher Rotten Tomatoes score. The explosive success of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has become something of a meme in and of itself, with the animated movie even getting a nod as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations — but for the most part, the hype is very well-deserved.
thedigitalfix.com

Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut

It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
thedigitalfix.com

How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there?

How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there? If you like teen dramas, and more specifically, teen dramas about werewolves, then you’re in for a treat because Wolf Pack is finally here. Wolf Pack is a new TV series from the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, starring horror...
thedigitalfix.com

What’s behind the door in Lockwood and Co?

What’s behind the door in Lockwood and Co? The new ghostly show Lockwood and Co is set in a world where the dead aren’t at peace. Instead, ghosts roam the streets, terrorising the living. Thankfully there are specialised ghost hunters who deal with these ghastly ghouls. The Netflix...
thedigitalfix.com

The Last of Us – what is the music in episode 3?

What is the music in The Last of Us episode 3? Warning, major spoilers ahead! The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit game takes a detour for the third episode, and there’s a needle-drop that might perk your ears. The Last of Us characters Joel and Ellie take...
thedigitalfix.com

John Wick 4 has the most action by a “good margin”, says Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has been promising that the long-awaited John Wick 4 will up the ante on the action significantly. Not just in terms of shootouts and martial arts – but also car chases. In Reeve’s own indubitable words – “it’s banana cakes.”. “John Wick: Chapter...
thedigitalfix.com

Nick Offerman wasn’t the first choice for Bill in The Last of Us

Warning minor spoilers ahead! The Last of Us episode 3 is one of the best chapters to come out of the HBOs hit horror series so far. This, in part, is thanks to the introduction of The Last of Us characters Bill and Frank and their touching relationship. Straying away...
thedigitalfix.com

Why you need to watch The Last of Us episode 3

If you’re reading this, then the chances are that you’re already watching The Last of Us. If that’s the case, then you don’t need me to tell you how excellent this TV series has been, and chances are you’re already planning on setting aside some time to watch episode 3.
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers Endgame concept art reveals an amazing scene we never got

With endless comic books to take inspiration from and a huge roster of heroes and villains to fit in, there’s no surprise that some ideas fall by the wayside when developing the MCU. However, we have learned of one moment that never made it to the Marvel movie Avengers Endgame, and we really wish it had.
thedigitalfix.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar felt like Mr T with this Buffy prop

Any of the best movies and TV series will show you that costuming matters. It tells you about the characters you’re watching, and immerses both you and the cast in the period and setting. A prop Sarah Michelle Gellar was given on horror series Buffy the Vampire Slayer didn’t quite give her the right vibes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy