BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Work on new budget beginning
BOWMAN — Bowman’s first town council meeting of 2023 started with Mayor Patsy Rhett wishing everyone a happy new year. She further stated that council will be working on the new budget and there will be three budget meetings by the end of February before the spending plan will be accepted for the fiscal year.
NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: In-person meetings resume; notice not given
NORWAY – The Town of Norway returned to in-person meetings for their January council meeting. The Jan. 9 meeting was held in person in council chambers at the Old Willow School at 2750 Cope Road, but the T&D was not notified directly. The town presumably counted Monday, Jan. 2, as a holiday because of New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, Jan. 1. The meeting was then moved to Jan. 9.
CALHOUN COUNTY COUNCIL: Judge says county should build its own jail
A Calhoun County judge requested County Council consider the construction of a county jail and a new St. Matthews magistrate office as part of its five to 10- year capital building plan. "We are one of the few counties that does not have a jail," Calhoun County Magistrate Judge Jeffrey...
