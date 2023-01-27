NORWAY – The Town of Norway returned to in-person meetings for their January council meeting. The Jan. 9 meeting was held in person in council chambers at the Old Willow School at 2750 Cope Road, but the T&D was not notified directly. The town presumably counted Monday, Jan. 2, as a holiday because of New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, Jan. 1. The meeting was then moved to Jan. 9.

NORWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO