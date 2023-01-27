ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Work on new budget beginning

BOWMAN — Bowman’s first town council meeting of 2023 started with Mayor Patsy Rhett wishing everyone a happy new year. She further stated that council will be working on the new budget and there will be three budget meetings by the end of February before the spending plan will be accepted for the fiscal year.
NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: In-person meetings resume; notice not given

NORWAY – The Town of Norway returned to in-person meetings for their January council meeting. The Jan. 9 meeting was held in person in council chambers at the Old Willow School at 2750 Cope Road, but the T&D was not notified directly. The town presumably counted Monday, Jan. 2, as a holiday because of New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, Jan. 1. The meeting was then moved to Jan. 9.
