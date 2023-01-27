Read full article on original website
greaterlongisland.com
Port Jeff’s Gap building sells for $2.6M; Chelsea Market concept possible
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. After sitting vacant for years, the old Gap property at 100 Arden Place in Port Jefferson Village has sold to a private buyer for $2.6 million. But...
greaterlongisland.com
The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport
The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
longisland.com
Five Nassau County Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close Amid Chain’s Cost-Cutting Measures
Five Bed, Bath & Beyond stores in Nassau County are slated to be permanently closed due to cost-cutting measures amid the company’s ongoing financial difficulties, reports say. The retailer has just announced that 87 of their stores nationwide – including 27 in New York – are being shuttered in...
wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
Rebranded and refreshed, Riverhead’s par-3 Sandy Pond Golf Course to reopen under new ownership March 1
Sandy Pond Golf Course, which is closed for renovation this winter, will open in March under new ownership. The nine-hole, par-3 course on Roanoke Avenue, a Riverhead favorite for more than half a century, has been purchased by Brian Stark and Earl Truland, who are already working on upgrades and plan to add a mini-golf course and a new clubhouse on the 18-acre site.
stupiddope.com
Exploring the World of Hashish: A Guide for the Uninitiated
Hashish, also known as hash, is a potent form of cannabis that has been used for centuries for its medicinal and recreational benefits. It is made by pressing the resin glands of the marijuana plant and can range in potency depending on the quality of the cannabis used and the method of extraction.
greaterlongisland.com
You inherited a house on Long Island. Should you sell, rent, or move in?
OK, here’s the situation. A parent just passed away and left you the house. You don’t live anywhere near it, and aren’t sure what to do. In the meantime, you’re paying taxes and utility bills, besides having the lawn mowed. This 3 bed, 1 bath ranch...
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: Scenes from Port Jeff’s fourth annual Ice Fest
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. People from all over Long Island visited Port Jefferson this past weekend to shop, eat, drink and admire sculptures set in ice during the fourth annual Ice Fest, hosted by the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District.
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
27east.com
February at The Suffolk
Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is kicking it up a notch this February with shows featuring Broadway stars, Grammy nominated 1990s alt-rockers, a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and everything in between. Tickets... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
Riverhead named to Forbes’ top 50 travel destinations in 2023
Riverhead has been named to Forbes’ list of the top 50 travel destinations for 2023. Riverhead is one of 11 U.S. destinations named to the Forbes top 50 destinations list this year. The U.S. destinations named to the list, which is presented in by Forbes in alphabetical order:. Athens,...
'The Blacklist' Filming In Port Chester: Will Cause Road Closures, Limited Access To Area
A busy road in Westchester County will have limited access as crews film scenes for an upcoming episode of the popular television show "The Blacklist." Filming for the hit NBC show will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 in Port Chester on Irving Avenue, according to village officials. The filming,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island contractor is accused of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the funds on personal purchases, notably a number of luxury cars, according to an indictment. Alexander Almaraz, 55, allegedly stole $2.5 million from at least 20 victims after Superstorm Sandy...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach
Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Woman at Smith Haven Mall
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a Lake Grove store. A man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female...
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
21-Year-Old Hit, Killed Crossing Busy Rocky Point Street
A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Long Island street. Emergency crews in Rocky Point were called at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Jan. 30, with reports that a car had struck a pedestrian on Route 25A east of Rocky Point Road, according to Suffolk County Police.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
