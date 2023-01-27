ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

greaterlongisland.com

The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport

The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
wshu.org

Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve

The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
MONTAUK, NY
riverheadlocal

Rebranded and refreshed, Riverhead’s par-3 Sandy Pond Golf Course to reopen under new ownership March 1

Sandy Pond Golf Course, which is closed for renovation this winter, will open in March under new ownership. The nine-hole, par-3 course on Roanoke Avenue, a Riverhead favorite for more than half a century, has been purchased by Brian Stark and Earl Truland, who are already working on upgrades and plan to add a mini-golf course and a new clubhouse on the 18-acre site.
RIVERHEAD, NY
stupiddope.com

Exploring the World of Hashish: A Guide for the Uninitiated

Hashish, also known as hash, is a potent form of cannabis that has been used for centuries for its medicinal and recreational benefits. It is made by pressing the resin glands of the marijuana plant and can range in potency depending on the quality of the cannabis used and the method of extraction.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: Scenes from Port Jeff’s fourth annual Ice Fest

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. People from all over Long Island visited Port Jefferson this past weekend to shop, eat, drink and admire sculptures set in ice during the fourth annual Ice Fest, hosted by the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
27east.com

February at The Suffolk

Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is kicking it up a notch this February with shows featuring Broadway stars, Grammy nominated 1990s alt-rockers, a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and everything in between. Tickets... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
RIVERHEAD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY

