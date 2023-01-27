Read full article on original website
Related
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former NHL, WHA star Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, nicknamed the "Golden Jet" and known for his booming shot and scoring prowess, died at the age of 84, as was first reported Monday by The Daily Herald. The NHL Alumni Association confirmed the news shortly thereafter. No details about his death are known. Hull...
CBS Sports
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull died on Monday, according to an announcement from the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. The official cause of death is not yet known. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.
Who was Bobby Hull?
BOBBY Hull made a name for himself competing in the National Hockey League. Sadly, the Canadian ice hockey player died on January 30, 2023, at the age of 84, and now fans want to know more about him. Who was Bobby Hull?. Robert "Bobby" Hull was a former professional ice...
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games.
NHL
Hull 'galvanized' NHL with giant shot, skill with Blackhawks
As a center, Toronto Maple Leafs legend Dave Keon rarely went nose-to-nose with Chicago Blackhawks superstar Bobby Hull. Better still, he never went shot to toe against the Golden Jet's shot, which would have put a cannon to shame. Hull died Monday at age 84, the Hall of Famer and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The Flames have assigned Duehr, Pelletier, and Gilbert to the AHL. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 29, 2023. The Flames have assigned forwards Walker Duehr and...
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Cozens, Samuelsson progressing as Sabres return to practice
Notes from Monday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson returned to practice on Monday and are progressing well, Sabres coach Don Granato said. Samuelsson missed the last two games with a lower-body injury while Cozens did not play in Saturday's game after exiting in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Johnson becoming more comfortable, making impact for Blue Jackets
Rookie forward is showing the skill that made him a first-round pick for Columbus in 2021. It was a strange sight, but there was a method to Kent Johnson's madness. As the Blue Jackets rookie forward was getting in some extra work on the ice recently, he got down to ice level to get a puck's eye view of things.
NHL
Chandler Stephenson Named to 2023 Honda All-Star Weekend
VEGAS (January 30, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 30, that Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson has been selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken outlasts Columbus in 3-1 final with Eeli Tolvanen insurance goal allowing for fans and team to breathe. Seattle finishes its January schedule in first place with 62 points. by Bob Condor...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
NHL
Copley makes 45 saves for Kings in win against Panthers
Los Angeles scores twice short-handed for 3rd victory in row. Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Viktor Arvidsson, and Matt Roy scored, leading the Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Panthers. 05:00 •. Pheonix Copley made an NHL career-high 45 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 win against...
Bobby Hull Dies at 84: Hockey Star Was Known as “The Golden Jet”
NHL star Bobby Hull, the so-called “Golden Jet” of hockey, has died, though his cause of death is not yet known. The Chicago Blackhawks announced the athlete’s death on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 30. “The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972,” the team’s statement read.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
