As one of the best anime series of all time, all eyes are on Netflix as the streaming service pushes on with its live-action adaptation of One Piece. Based on the hit manga by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber and an aspiring pirate. As part of his ambition to be named King of the Pirates, the anime character sets sail to find mythical relic the One Piece.

2 DAYS AGO