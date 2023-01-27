Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters – every new DC movie & TV series explained
After months of cajoling, hints, teases, and nudges from fans James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-bosses of DC studios have finally revealed the slate of DC movies and TV shows that are going to kick off their new DCU. Titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters (they’re a totally different...
thedigitalfix.com
Live-action One Piece Netflix series release date coming in 2023
As one of the best anime series of all time, all eyes are on Netflix as the streaming service pushes on with its live-action adaptation of One Piece. Based on the hit manga by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber and an aspiring pirate. As part of his ambition to be named King of the Pirates, the anime character sets sail to find mythical relic the One Piece.
thedigitalfix.com
Classic DnD villains confirmed for Honor Among Thieves
A new movie set in The Forgotten Realms is racing to the big screen, and it looks like some classic DnD villains will be throwing their hats into the ring. Co-director of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Jonathan Goldstein has taken to Twitter to tease that the Cult of the Dragon will be making an appearance in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie.
Comments / 0