webnewsobserver.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know
“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 TV ad reveals a Fall 2023 release window
New ads have debuted in Australia and the U.K.
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says that 'it would be ridiculous' if the show was 'any longer' than five seasons
Finn Wolfhard said that the Duffer Brothers have figured out a "perfect ending" for "Stranger Things."
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Ayakashi Triangle Uncensored Version Release Date, Release Schedule, How many Episodes and Where to watch Uncensored Version
Winter 2023 anime season has begin and for a certain section of the anime community, Ayakashi Triangle might be their most anticipated anime of this year. For those who won’t don’t know Ayakashi Triangle is an adaptation of Kentaro Yubuki’s genderbend, ecchi manga which began serialization in June 2022 in Weekly Shonen Jump and was moved to Jump+ digital service allowing fewer restrictions for the author.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Reacts To Noah Schnapp Coming Out And Comments On Mike And Wills' Future
Finn Wolfhard shares his thoughts on Noah Schanpp coming out, and the future of Mike and Wills' relationship on Stranger Things.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Young Winona Ryder With New Look as she shoots for Russo brothers’ ‘The Electric State’
It seems Millie’s love affair with the 80s is not going to end anytime soon. Born a Gen Z but interestingly she has this old-world charm that makes her a perfect fit for projects set in the 80s or in the 18th century. Millie Bobby Brown killed it in Stranger Things and was delightful in corsets in Enola Holmes! And now her next movie is yet again set in the 1980s.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
How a 1967 ‘Star Trek’ episode inspired Dean Devlin’s Syfy series ‘The Ark’
There’s a strong personal thread connecting Dean Devlin both to the original “Star Trek” and to his new Syfy series, “The Ark” — his late mother, actress Pilar Seurat, who guest-starred in a 1967 episode of “Star Trek” on NBC. “She was in the ‘Wolf in the Fold’ episode and she plays a psychic princess [Sybo] on this planet who gets killed by Scotty [James Doohan] when he’s possessed by the soul of Jack the Ripper,” Devlin, 60, told The Post. “She actually came home with the stunt man’s phaser — it was rubber and kind of beat up, it was...
thedigitalfix.com
Zootopia 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Zootopia 2 release date? As great as the internet can be, it can sometimes be misleading — with a lot of unverified release dates for a supposed Zootopia 2 popping up as of late. Everyone knows that the cardinal rule of the world wide web is “Don’t believe everything you read, unless it’s on The Digital Fix website,” so in the spirit of getting you the most accurate information possible, let’s dive into what’s really happening with Zootopia 2.
thedigitalfix.com
How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there?
How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there? If you like teen dramas, and more specifically, teen dramas about werewolves, then you’re in for a treat because Wolf Pack is finally here. Wolf Pack is a new TV series from the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, starring horror...
thedigitalfix.com
Cowboy Bebop anime creator only saw one scene of live-action series
Cowboy Beebop’s creator, Shinichirō Watanabe, has said that he was only able to watch a single scene of the live-action adaptation. Despite only running for 26 episodes the sci-fi series is generally considered to be one of the best anime series of all time. Watanabe’s animated TV series...
wegotthiscovered.com
How will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in ‘Deadpool 3?’
After Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was laid to rest in the final moments of James Mangold’s Academy Award-nominated Logan, the cross above his grave tilted ever so slightly to resemble an X, and it was with a heavy heart that the world bid farewell to one of the best – if not the best – actors to ever play the clawed mutant.
David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer
David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?. That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house...
ETOnline.com
'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters
Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
