thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $18/Hour as an Experienced Customer Service Rep at Savista

Savista, a health care revenue company, is hiring a customer service representative. This is a full-time role that’s expected to pay between $11.44 and $17.98 an hour depending on your location and skills. You must be available to work between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST. You will be...
CNN

America's largest private employer just hiked wages

Walmart, America's largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store and warehouse workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries.
Quartz

Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage

The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
PYMNTS

'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website

Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
US News and World Report

United Airlines Technicians Vote to Ratify New Contract

(Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings Inc technicians ratified a two-year contract with the carrier that includes 16% to 23% wage increases, their union said on Monday. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing around 8,200 United Airlines technicians said the two-year contract would provide for improved job security by adding five heavy maintenance lines in-house.
Quartz

Chipotle wants to hire 15,000 more workers in time for "burrito season"

Chipotle is on a hiring spree. But in order to attract applicants these days, the fast-casual chain is forced to launch a full-fledged advertising campaign, a sign of just how competitive the US labor market remains for hourly workers. In an effort to ensure that its restaurants are fully staffed...
Narcity

7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing

Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.

