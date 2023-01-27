Read full article on original website
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Randstad CEO: ‘Gen Z employees should be treated like customers–and they want the full package’
Despite a dip in job security, workers are not willing to forgo flexibility and work-life balance, according to Randstad's research.
Can you believe a restaurant added 5% fee to cover employee health care? Is that outrageous? (video)
LOS ANGELES – A diner stirred a debate online after discovering the Sherman Oaks restaurant where she and a friend recently had lunch added a 5% fee to her bill to collect money for employee health benefits. The woman known as Ashley Nichole posted her story to her TikTok...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour as an Experienced Customer Service Rep at Savista
Savista, a health care revenue company, is hiring a customer service representative. This is a full-time role that’s expected to pay between $11.44 and $17.98 an hour depending on your location and skills. You must be available to work between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST. You will be...
America's largest private employer just hiked wages
Walmart, America's largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store and warehouse workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries.
Walmart to raise minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $14
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market.
The Hidden DoorDash Non-tipper - The company hustling its employees
If you order food on a delivery app the likes of DoorDash, get ready to pay through the nose. You’ll suffer a service fee, delivery fee, an inflated price on the food (that comes from the restaurant to cover its own DoorDash charges), and an optional gratuity for the delivery person.
Quartz
Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage
The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Narcity
Toronto TikTok Is Obsessed With Rage Applying Amid Ongoing Layoffs & Here's What It Means
Long gone are the days of a passive approach to a healthy work-life balance through what we now know as 'quiet-quitting,' where workers set up boundaries to avoid doing more than they are paid for. A new approach, championed by several Toronto-based influencers on TikTok, encourages fed-up workers to be...
Poor customer service costs UK firms billions – so why can’t they get it right?
New research estimates that staff spend an average of one day a week dealing with problems. But as our readers tell us, some companies find a way to go the extra mile
US News and World Report
United Airlines Technicians Vote to Ratify New Contract
(Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings Inc technicians ratified a two-year contract with the carrier that includes 16% to 23% wage increases, their union said on Monday. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing around 8,200 United Airlines technicians said the two-year contract would provide for improved job security by adding five heavy maintenance lines in-house.
Quartz
Chipotle wants to hire 15,000 more workers in time for "burrito season"
Chipotle is on a hiring spree. But in order to attract applicants these days, the fast-casual chain is forced to launch a full-fledged advertising campaign, a sign of just how competitive the US labor market remains for hourly workers. In an effort to ensure that its restaurants are fully staffed...
Narcity
7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing
Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
