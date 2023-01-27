ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Pete Lakeman

Russian spies as next-door neighbors; "the girls built a lemonade stand", as they blended into the American culture

Not to make you feel paranoid, but do you really know who your next-door neighbor is? “Operation Ghost Stories” sounds like a mildly-named Halloween movie. It was more serious than that. In the year 2000, The FBI learned that there were multiple sets of Russian spies living in the United States posing as ordinary Americans. They had been trained in Russia to blend into everyday American life by getting married, getting jobs, bringing up family, and at the same time, sending coded messages back to Russia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy