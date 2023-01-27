ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

Wade Cox
3d ago

Another article that seems to encourage women leaving the assumed abusive man. Interesting that even with Alimony and Child Support the men financially get better? That is because men were not spending that money and society has no problem taking it from them. So with the "pay gap " assuming it is true, which I don't, how do women spend 80% of the money? How are men the most likely to be found "financially controlling" when women are spending all their money and most of his, because this doesn't take into account bills, why is child support and Alimony not figured into the pay gap equation? oh because it would show men have been demonized and turned into slaves for many women.

Reply
14
Mark Da Man
2d ago

It's all good. I've learned my lesson. I'm never getting married again. Games over for me. I tell men never to get married, especially not to American women. I also tell them to get a pre-nup of they are dumb enough to get married.

Reply(1)
12
Bidens Dementia
2d ago

typical woke toxic feminist spewing their sexist hateful misandry. shaming men and portraying women as victims. the whole "empowerment " mantra is nothing but a fairytale right out of rancid Hollywood movies. this is the cancer destroying western society and the writer is Satan's cheerleader

Reply
4
Related
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever

Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
msn.com

Divorcing A Narcissist Starts With Changing You, Not Them

Divorce is never easy. Even when you decide to part ways "amicably," you still feel like you somehow dropped the ball or failed. And no matter how much you talk beforehand and how in agreement you think you are, something will always come up along the way. That's especially true when you're divorcing a narcissist because, in short, narcissists don't like to lose.
Bella Rose

Reasons why women cheat

Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
boldsky.com

Large Age Gap In Relationship? Things To Remember To Bridge The Gap

Even though people accept and understand today that love can present itself in many forms or ways, still when it comes to romantic relationships with large age gaps, social disapproval follows immediately and often raises eyebrows. Age preferences for partners can stem from numerous reasons such as the availability of...
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy