Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

29-year-old woman posed as student at New Jersey high school for 4 days before caught

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Parents in New Brunswick are up in arms after it took school officials four days before they realized the new student in the class was a 29-year-old woman who falsified records in order to attend the school. 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin, a Rutgers University graduate, was charged with falsifying a government document. It took school officials four days before they realized Shin’s birth certificate was a forgery. At this time, it is unknown why Shin faked her way into New Brunswick High School. The post 29-year-old woman posed as student at New Jersey high school for 4 days before caught appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old charged with gang-related murder of 17-year-old in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Three teens were arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in Brooklyn last Friday. On January 20th, police were called to 3001 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island for a reported stabbing incident. Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, 17-year-old Nyheem Wright died at the hospital. A week later, on Sunday, detectives with the NYPD’s 60th Precinct arrested three teenagers. A 13-year-old male was charged with murder and gang assault. The post 13-year-old charged with gang-related murder of 17-year-old in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Firefighters at three-alarm fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Firefighters in New York City responded to a residential fire in the area of 843 Freeman Street Monday morning. At this time, there are no reports of injuries. The three-alarm fire was reported by FDNY shortly before noon. The area around Freeman Street and Prospect Avenue has been shut down by police. The fire has since been contained. Firefighters responded to the home, which was fully engulfed. This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they are received. The post Firefighters at three-alarm fire in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, 2 women shot in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says

NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Burglars stole $37K in cash and jewelry from vacant Queens home: NYPD

BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars snuck into a vacant Queens home last week and stole $37,000 in cash and jewelry before escaping through a basement door, police said. The thieves climbed up a second-floor balcony and found an unlocked door to gain access to the home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street in Briarwood […]
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Juvenile shot at with flare gun during fight with another at Monroe elementary school

MONROE TWP, NJ – A fight between two juveniles at Holly Glenn Elementary School on Friday escalated when one of the juveniles pulled a flare gun and shot at the other. The incident happened at around 3:50 pm. Police said neither of the children attended the school when the event happened after dismissal. According to Chief Craig Monahan, the juvenile was detained and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school grounds and two other weapons charges. Chief Monahan said the incident was quickly contained, and students at the school were not in danger at any time during The post Juvenile shot at with flare gun during fight with another at Monroe elementary school appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot and killed in East Harlem

NEW YORK, NY – A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening in East Harlem. According to police, officers heard shots fired in the area of 425 East 105th Street at around 5:15 pm. Upon their arrival on scene, officers from the city’s 23rd Precinct learned the 17-year-old victim had already been transported to the hospital. During their investigation, police found multiple shell casings in the area. At the hospital, Dominick Allen, 17, was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, but did not survive. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital a short time later. No arrests have The post 17-year-old shot and killed in East Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Another dead whale washed up on beach, this time in Long Island

LONG BEACH, NY – Another dead whale has washed ashore on a beach in the New York and New Jersey area. This time, the whale was found Lido Beach West Town Park in Nassau County on Long Island. The whale was found early Monday morning and is believed to have washed ashore overnight. Initial reports appear to show the whale was struck by a boat, but a necropsy will be performed on the whale to determine the cause of death. Some have attributed the increase in dead whales at the Jersey Shore and surrounding areas to work being done at The post Another dead whale washed up on beach, this time in Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Death of Bronx teen, 15, after fight with stepdad, ruled a homicide: OCME

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following a dispute with his stepfather has been ruled a homicide, according to officials. Corde Scott was found unconscious in his Doris Street home on Monday around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had bruises around his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
