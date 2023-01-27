Read full article on original website
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Turning tragedy into a legacy: Loved ones celebrate life of slain Bronx teen
Last April, News 12 reported that two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were on their way home from school in Melrose around 2 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots on the corner of Saint Ann Avenue and East 156th Street.
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
29-year-old woman posed as student at New Jersey high school for 4 days before caught
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Parents in New Brunswick are up in arms after it took school officials four days before they realized the new student in the class was a 29-year-old woman who falsified records in order to attend the school. 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin, a Rutgers University graduate, was charged with falsifying a government document. It took school officials four days before they realized Shin’s birth certificate was a forgery. At this time, it is unknown why Shin faked her way into New Brunswick High School. The post 29-year-old woman posed as student at New Jersey high school for 4 days before caught appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old charged with gang-related murder of 17-year-old in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Three teens were arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in Brooklyn last Friday. On January 20th, police were called to 3001 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island for a reported stabbing incident. Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, 17-year-old Nyheem Wright died at the hospital. A week later, on Sunday, detectives with the NYPD’s 60th Precinct arrested three teenagers. A 13-year-old male was charged with murder and gang assault. The post 13-year-old charged with gang-related murder of 17-year-old in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Mayor Ed Gainey, mother of Eric Garner speak out after Tyre Nichols death
As Memphis officials released police video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, the mother of Eric Garner was speaking in Pittsburgh at the closing of an exhibit at the August Wilson Cultural Center. Garner died after being placed in a chokeho
Firefighters at three-alarm fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Firefighters in New York City responded to a residential fire in the area of 843 Freeman Street Monday morning. At this time, there are no reports of injuries. The three-alarm fire was reported by FDNY shortly before noon. The area around Freeman Street and Prospect Avenue has been shut down by police. The fire has since been contained. Firefighters responded to the home, which was fully engulfed. This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they are received. The post Firefighters at three-alarm fire in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 2 women shot in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man allegedly stabbed ex-lover in the abdomen on Staten Island: NYPD
STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Staten Island man allegedly stabbed his ex-lover while she was trying to get into her car on Wednesday, police said. The suspect slashed the woman, 33, in the abdomen with a knife as she opened her car door near Broad and Warren streets just after 12:30 a.m., according to […]
Burglars stole $37K in cash and jewelry from vacant Queens home: NYPD
BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars snuck into a vacant Queens home last week and stole $37,000 in cash and jewelry before escaping through a basement door, police said. The thieves climbed up a second-floor balcony and found an unlocked door to gain access to the home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street in Briarwood […]
Juvenile shot at with flare gun during fight with another at Monroe elementary school
MONROE TWP, NJ – A fight between two juveniles at Holly Glenn Elementary School on Friday escalated when one of the juveniles pulled a flare gun and shot at the other. The incident happened at around 3:50 pm. Police said neither of the children attended the school when the event happened after dismissal. According to Chief Craig Monahan, the juvenile was detained and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school grounds and two other weapons charges. Chief Monahan said the incident was quickly contained, and students at the school were not in danger at any time during The post Juvenile shot at with flare gun during fight with another at Monroe elementary school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Another dead whale washed up on beach, this time in Long Island
LONG BEACH, NY – Another dead whale has washed ashore on a beach in the New York and New Jersey area. This time, the whale was found Lido Beach West Town Park in Nassau County on Long Island. The whale was found early Monday morning and is believed to have washed ashore overnight. Initial reports appear to show the whale was struck by a boat, but a necropsy will be performed on the whale to determine the cause of death. Some have attributed the increase in dead whales at the Jersey Shore and surrounding areas to work being done at The post Another dead whale washed up on beach, this time in Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Death of Bronx teen, 15, after fight with stepdad, ruled a homicide: OCME
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following a dispute with his stepfather has been ruled a homicide, according to officials. Corde Scott was found unconscious in his Doris Street home on Monday around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had bruises around his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
